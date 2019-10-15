NAPPANEE — Things got tense at Monday’s Nappanee Board of Works meeting when two downtown business owners had a disagreement, which caused Mayor Phil Jenkins to gavel the meeting back to order.
Apparently knowing that Ruhe 152 owner Scott Tuttle was going to bring his concerns about downtown parking to the board motivated a downtown resident and neighboring business owner to bring their concerns about the restaurant and brewery to the board.
The disagreement began with downtown resident Jen Adams, 106 ½ W. Market, Apt. 3, questioning what happened to the beautification of the alley that Ruhe 152 owners agreed to a year ago. Adams said nothing had been done and she also questioned permanence of equipment in the alley.
Jenkins told Adams the agreement for Ruhe to utilize the alley was clear that no permanent equipment could be in the alley.
“If the city asks them to move it they will,” Jenkins said.
Adams disagreed, stating the equipment was bolted to the concrete. At the mayor’s request, Zoning Administrator Don Lehman responded.
“As the department responsible for inspection, nothing is permanent — it can be removed. It is bolted down but removable,” Lehman explained.
City Council member Jacob Dermott was in the audience and asked when the alley was officially closed. He said he thought it was a temporary closing for construction.
Adams said the city gave permission for the closing a year ago. Dermott wanted to know how that could be if they didn’t purchase the alley and it still belonged to the city.
Jenkins explained the agreement had an annual renewal to vacate the alley in order for the city to evaluate how things were working. Jenkins offered to get a copy of the agreement for both Adams and Dermott and discuss it with them at another time.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer agreed, stating that rather than taking time to debate the issue “since we didn’t know this was going to come up” it would be more prudent to allow Jenkins to get the documents.
Amishland Antiques owner Steve Whittenberger showed the board photos of vehicles parked in the alley, reportedly from Ruhe 152. He said he didn’t have anything against the Tuttles or the restaurant, but went on to say they knew the parking situation when they bought the place and wondered why didn’t they build on the edge of town where they’d have all kinds of parking. He said he was against “amping up the parking fees.”
Tuttle said that in the photos Whittenberger was showing the board, particularly one with someone dropping off a tent, the vehicle was only there 10 minutes and he’d already addressed that with Whittenberger.
When Whittenberger approached Tuttle with the photos Jenkins got the gavel out and told him to get to the point.
Whittenberger challenged the mayor and asked how many thousands of dollars the parking study was costing the city. He was told zero dollars because it was being conducted by the Michiana Area Council of Governments. He said changing signs and enforcing parking would cost the city money.
“We spent thousands of dollars telling people to ‘embrace the pace’ and now we’re saying we don’t want you here?” he said.
PARKING REQUEST
This is all preceded Tuttle’s request to the board to consider downtown parking issues.
“The parking issue is not because of visitors embracing the pace but because parking lots are filled with employees,” Tuttle said.
He said Ruhe’s employees are given direction to park in the north library lot, the depot lot or the municipal lot behind the Department of Motor Vehicles. Tuttle added that if anyone downtown sees his employees parking closer to let him know and he’d take care of it.
He told the board, “I know there’s no easy answers.”
Tuttle said he was asking city officials to consider what could be done.
“Bottom line I want parking opened up for visitors,” he said.
He said he didn’t care if the limit was four hours versus two hours for parking, but the solution shouldn’t allow employee parking for eight hours. He said the current $2 parking fine is not a penalty or deterrent. Tuttle suggested maybe some parking lots could be color-coded with permits for employees and downtown residents.
“I know I’m offending some people when asking for change in parking, but as a city and business owners we can’t be selfish,” he said, adding that if his 75 employees took up all the parking close to the restaurant, that’d be selfish.
Tuttle told Whittenberger and Adams he wasn’t there to fight them.
“Everything we do we do to the letter of the law and what the city asks. We want to play nice,” Tuttle said.
He said the beautification of the alley will take place and stated finances didn’t allow for that to happen this year.
After the meeting, Tuttle explained he was surprised Whittenberger showed his photos because he had taken them to City Hall before and city officials approached Tuttle about them. Tuttle said he went to Whittenberger, explained the vehicle was there 10 minutes to drop off a tent for a special event and Tuttle thought the matter was settled.
Tuttle went on to apologize that all the beautification of the alley didn’t take place this year, but he plans to add additional artwork in the alley and outdoor seating with shaded covers next spring.
Jenkins addressed everyone, saying when the parking study is finalized, which he expects to be soon, “We’ll take it to the entire downtown.”
“We wouldn’t do a study if we didn’t think there was a problem,” he said, adding any decisions would be “based on fact and what’s best for Nappanee.”
He said city officials didn’t plan to take a “knee jerk response because of one business wanting something. We’ll ask all downtown businesses and residents for feedback and do the best we can to accommodate everyone downtown.”
