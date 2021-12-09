GOSHEN — Members of the Goshen Chamber of Commerce honored the year’s standout community and business leaders during the chamber’s annual meeting Thursday at Maple City Chapel.
During the meeting, Stephen DePue was named the Chamber Volunteer of the Year; the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds was given the Community Contribution Award; Goshen Brewing Company was gifted the Chamber Maple Leaf Award for businesses with less than 50 employees; and MasterBrand Cabinets was announced as the winner of the Chamber Maple Leaf Award for businesses with more than 50 employees.
Stephen DePue is owner of Arctic Clear Products Inc. He is currently finishing up his second stint on the chamber board, and was one of the original founding members of the chamber’s annual Golf and Tennis Outing, according to chamber president Nick Kieffer.
“Steve is the definition of a servant leader,” Kieffer said of DePue. “He’s a loving husband, father, grandfather, an accomplished CPA, and in the last 20-plus years has poured his heart and soul into Arctic Clear Products, which helps provide quality drinking water to places around the world.”
Accepting the Community Contribution Award on behalf of the Elkhart County 4-H fairgrounds was 2022 Fair Board President Michael Christofeno. The award recognizes local nonprofits that are doing amazing things in the community.
“Over the last two years, basically, the fairgrounds has kind of really reached out into the community in a lot of different ways to provide some community activities,” Kieffer said. “And it’s not just the fair, right? It’s a whole lot more. So, partnering with staff for trick-or-treat back in the fall of 2020 to have a safe, distanced place for our community to trick-or-treat, the fairgrounds stepped up quickly, and helped us with that. Then all the way through to this year, where they were able to host the fair this summer in a safe manner, the amount of work and time not only the staff, but the volunteers and the board, put in have been truly amazing. So, congratulations.”
According to Kieffer, the Chamber Maple Leaf awards are the highest honor the Goshen Chamber can bestow on a company.
When considering a company for the award, a total of four different criteria are considered. They include: achievements made in their respective industry; extent of community involvement; the impact the company has on the business community; and the innovation of products and services offered.
Accepting the Chamber Maple Leaf Award for Goshen Brewing Company were founders Jessie and Amanda Sensenig. Also known as GBCo., Goshen Brewing Company is a family-friendly brewpub serving a wide selection of beers and seasonal, local, farm-to-table food located in the former Northern Indiana Public Service Company building at 315 W. Washington St.
“Watching these two Goshen College grads bring their love of local craft beer and unique food service to life in Goshen has been remarkable to watch,” Kieffer said. “It’s a great place for family, friends and gatherings.”
Accepting the Chamber Maple Leaf Award on behalf of MasterBrand Cabinets was Senior HR Manager Amanda Mansfield. The company is one of Elkhart County’s top 20 employers, providing jobs and growth opportunities for more than 800 employees, Kieffer explained.
“MasterBrand offers a wide array of cabinets for homes, or rooms in your home,” Kieffer said. “They provide quality products to homebuilders, professionals and do-it-yourselfers. They’ve been committed to the chamber and our community for many, many years, they provide enthusiastic support for local projects, donate generously to schools and area nonprofits, and have partnered with us in the ongoing effort to improve workforce development.”
NEW PRESIDENT
Also during the meeting, Julia Fisher, owner of Salon J in downtown Goshen, was announced as the chamber’s board chair for 2022. She will replace outgoing 2021 Board Chair Casey Yerger of Viewrail.
“I am truly excited to be part of the Goshen Chamber’s leadership team for 2022,” Fisher said following the announcement. “Of course, our community’s greatest resources are the human resources, highlighted by an entrepreneurial spirit, a proven workforce, and a never-say-die community spirit — a willingness to work for the common good of our community and accomplish some uncommonly great things.”
Fisher outlined some of the areas that will make up the chamber’s primary focus heading into 2022, one of which is the chamber’s strategic plan, which includes four guiding principals. They are: advocating for the future leadership of the Goshen community; connecting all sectors of business utilizing the chamber’s people, programs and partnerships; developing a network of problem solvers to target solutions for economic issues hindering the community; and informing businesses and entrepreneurs of enhanced chamber resources available to guide their growth and sustainability.
“The strategic plan put in place earlier this year remains our focus,” Fisher said. “We are listening, adapting, and making adjustments where needed, all the while keeping our focus on our four main goals of the plan.”
She said the chamber will also be working to revitalize several of its programs that had been put on pause with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that her theme for 2022 is “Connecting, or Reconnecting.”
“With everything we have gone through over these last couple of years, focusing our organization toward reconnecting and connecting with our business community is of main focus,” Fisher said. “Our program of work is built upon this. We need to reconnect with you and your employees now. You will see communications and programs set up for our Young Professionals group, our Women In Business group and our Human Resource group in the coming weeks. These groups need your leadership to be successful and sustainable.
“We need your help to connect with your peers, your fellow business leaders, your clients and those that may not yet know the chamber,” she added. “It is essential for the chamber to understand and address the needs of our local business community so that we can be successful together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.