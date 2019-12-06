Law office to hold
ribbon cutting Monday
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Warrick & Boyn LLP will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday at 8:30 a.m. to celebrate the official opening of the law firm’s new office at 861 Parkway Ave., just off C.R. 17.
“We are thankful to the chamber for working with us to highlight our new location through this ribbon-cutting ceremony,” said Warrick & Boyn attorney Andrew Hicks. “With our new location on Parkway Avenue, we are next to C.R. 17 and just north of the bypass. We can more efficiently appear in local Indiana and Michigan courts. We have found that the new location also makes it easier for us to meet our clients, whether it is here or at their facilities. Our firm has been recognized by the chamber for being a part of the community for over 100 years. The new location and technology we are putting in place will provide support to start the next 100 on the right foot.”
Investors like news
about jobs growth
Stocks marched broadly higher on Wall Street Friday after the government reported that employers added far more jobs than expected in November.
The gains erased the S&P 500's losses from earlier in the week, placing the benchmark index on track for a weekly gain.
The Labor Department said employers added 266,000 positions, well above estimates of 184,000. The report also showed unemployment falling to a 50-year low. Separately, an index that measures how consumers feel about the economy showed an increase from last month.
Technology and bank stocks led the gains Friday. Micron Technology rose 3.2% and JPMorgan Chase climbed 1.8%.
Trucking company
officials are indicted
INDIANAPOLIS — Two former senior management officials at an Indianapolis-based transportation and trucking company have been charged in a securities and accounting fraud scheme, according to authorities.
William Meek, 39, and Bobby Lee Peavler, 40, were named in an indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court in Indianapolis, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Indiana said.
They appeared in court on conspiracy to commit wire, bank and security fraud and other charges. Both were released on bail.
Earlier this year, Celadon Group, Inc. agreed to pay $42.2 million in restitution to settle securities fraud charges stemming from falsely reporting inflated profits and assets to investors.
The scheme “misled shareholders, banks, accountants and the investing public,” Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski said in a release.
Meek, Peavler and others at Celadon knew the value of a substantial portion of Celadon’s trucks declined in part to a slowdown in the trucking market, and many of the trucks owned by one of Celadon’s divisions had serious mechanical issues that made them unattractive to drivers, according to the indictment.
The alleged scheme caused Celadon to conceal losses to its shareholders, banks and the investing public.
In May 2017, Celadon announced that its financial statements issued for fiscal year 2016 ... as well as the quarters ending in September and December 2016 could no longer be relied on.
