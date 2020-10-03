Gerber receives Boys & Girls award
NAPPANEE — Mandy Gerber, area director at Nappanee’s Boys & Girls Club, has been named Boys & Girls Clubs Most Valuable Professional for Indiana.
Gerber has been with the organization for 16 years. In 2019, Mandy helped oversee a $4.67 million capital campaign to build Nappanee’s brand-new clubhouse, a news release from Boys & Girls Clubs shows. She oversees the daily operations of the club and is a Nappanee native.
Duck dishes highlighted on Cooking Channel today
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms duck will be highlighted in a special one-hour show today at 1 p.m. on the Cooking Channel. The show will reveal the champion of the World Food Championships Final Table event.
Hosted in Indianapolis, the three-round final event featured iconic Indiana products: pork, duck and sugar cream pie, a news release from the company states.
“We were honored that our duck was the featured product for round two of the competition,” said CEO Terry Tucker. “In that round, the five participants who made it through round one of the competition had one hour to replicate a roast duck dish created by Chef Greg Hardesty from Studio C in Indianapolis. I was lucky enough to be on the judging panel and was blown away by the quality of their dishes.”
Each duck dish was judged on the taste, visual appeal and execution of the dish. Based on the scores, Jodi Taffel from California was named the winner of the duck round. She and two other competitors, Lidia Haddadian from California and Josh Cooper from Florida, moved on to the final round to prepare a sugar cream pie that same day at the Ivy Tech Culinary Center. The champion and winner of the $100,000 top prize will be revealed on the show.
The Final Table is the pinnacle event of the annual World Food Championships where 10 champion cooks face three challenges to compete for the $100,000 grand prize. The 10 competitors won their spot to compete by emerging from WFC’s 2019 main event, where they beat out almost 500 teams to become the champion of their category.
Maple Leaf Farms Inc. is a producer of duck products.
Laker receives business grant
LAGRANGE — Lakeland High School Senior Aubree Hall was recently awarded a Believe in a Dream Young Visionaries Grant of $1,000 to assist in the startup of her school-based enterprise, The Lighthouse, a student run coffee shop.
Peter Dragnev, executive director of Believe in a Dream presented the grant to Hall recently.
Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell $1.67 to $37.05 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for December delivery fell $1.66 to $39.27 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for November delivery fell 3 cents to $1.12 a gallon. November heating oil fell 4 cents to $1.09 a gallon. November natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for December delivery fell $8.70 to $1,907.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 22 cents to $24.03 an ounce and December copper rose 11 cents to $2.98 a pound.
The dollar fell to 105.40 Japanese yen from 105.56 yen. The euro fell to $1.1712 from $1.1746.
