Merry Lea center has new director
WOLF LAKE — The search committee for Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College has named Dr. Jason Martin as Merry Lea’s new executive director.
Martin has more than 10 years of programmatic leadership across environmental services and environmental education programs.
For the past four years Martin has served as senior project manager and ecologist for Kleenco Maintenance and Construction in Alexandria, Indiana. This involved managing multiple teams and projects across the United States Midwest for wetland mitigation and green infrastructure construction.
Martin is a 1998 graduate of Ramapo College of New Jersey, where he majored in biology. He received a master’s degree in natural resources and environmental science from the University of Illinois and a doctorate in wildlife ecology and conservation from the University of Florida. He resides in Warsaw with his wife Suzanne.
Martin will begin his tenure at Merry Lea July 1. He follows Dr. David Ostergren, who served as interim executive director after Dr. Luke Gascho retired in summer of 2019.
Ameri-Kart to break ground for new building
BRISTOL — Ameri-Kart will break ground on a new building at 1667 Commerce Drive June 5. The building will be used to combine operations in Bristol and Michigan and will lead to the creation of 60-70 new jobs, according to a news release about the event.
The new plant will utilize the railroad in Bristol to supply raw materials to the plant. The rotational molding company manufactures products for the recreational vehicle, boating and agriculture industries.
Lippert to pay dividend
ELKHART — LCI Industries subsidiary Lippert Components Inc., announced that its board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of common stock.
The dividend will be payable on June 19 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 5.
Lippert supplies products to the recreational and transportation industries.
Three Floyds pub to remain closed indefinitely
MUNSTER — The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the founder of one of the most iconic — and crowded — brewpubs in the Midwest to close indefinitely.
Nick Floyd said that despite the fact that Indiana is allowing businesses to reopen, he believes reopening Three Floyds Brewing's pub in Munster was too risky to employees and customers alike.
“I can’t put people in danger; no one should die over a beer,” Floyd told the Chicago Tribune in a text message of his decision he made after Indiana allowed restaurants to reopen at half capacity May 11 and will allow bars to do the same June 14. “I would die for beer and probably will, but I’m not going to make people endanger themselves.”
Floyd called furloughing the staff at the brewpub, which has been operating in Munster since 2000, “the most painful thing I have had to do.”
Three Floyds fans won't go thirsty. Floyd said the brewery and distillery will continue operating. Like other breweries during the pandemic, Three Floyds has been selling its beer online and offering contact-free curbside pickup. But Floyd said he won't reopen the brewpub until he thinks it's safe to do so, and that may be a year or two away.
