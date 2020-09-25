WishBone Medical to expand
WARSAW — WishBone Medical, a pediatric orthopedic device company, will relocate and expand its headquarters to support new product development and manufacturing operations in Indiana and beyond. The company plans add up to 51 new jobs over the next two years.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said WishBone Medical will purchase, renovate and equip a 12,200-square-foot building at 100 Capital Drive. The building, which will serve as the company’s new headquarters, will allow WishBone to enhance its manufacturing and sterile packaging operations while fueling growth at its subsidiaries, Red Star Contract Manufacturing in Larwill; Red Star Medical Solutions in Plymouth; and Response Ortho in Istanbul, Turkey. The company plans to celebrate the grand opening of its facility in October.
The IEDC offered WishBone Medical Inc. up to $1.5 million in conditional tax credits based on its 2018 job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The city of Warsaw approved additional incentives at the request of the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp., according to the IEDC.
Greater Elkhart Chamber to celebrate new pavilion
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and the Elkhart Environmental Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Oct. 1 to celebrate the opening of a new pavilion at the Environmental Center, 1717 E. Lusher Ave.
The 30-foot-by-30-foot open-air pavilion located on a concrete pad on the east side of the Visitor Cabin was funded by TouchTronics Inc., Mid-States Construction and the Rex & Alice A. Martin Foundation. The pavilion was designed to match the aesthetic of the Visitor Cabin, according to chamber officials.
The 2019-20 Elkhart Leadership Academy class chose to support the Elkhart Environmental Center and five other entities around Elkhart County. A team of six Elkhart Leadership Academy participants, including Ashley Hagelgans, Interra Credit Union; Bryan Hammontree, Elkhart Community Schools; Lindsey Tabor, Gibson; Whitney Stevens, TouchTronics Inc.; Chris Norvell, Indiana Toll Road Concession Company; and Amanda Eckelbarger, Elkhart County, IN CVB — organized fundraisers and rallied community support for the pavilion, the news release stated.
“The new open-air pavilion will allow residents and visitors to appreciate the beauty the EEC provides while enjoying overhead shelter during both everyday use as well as special events. We have been able to use this space during the pandemic to offer safe, family-friendly activities while maintaining social distancing.” said Jamison Czarnecki, former director of the Elkhart Environmental Center and current superintendent of Elkhart’s Parks & Recreation Department.
The Elkhart Leadership Academy, a program of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce, is a nine-month community immersion experience designed to build servant leadership skills for up and coming leaders in Elkhart County businesses and nonprofits.
