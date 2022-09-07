Centier Bank promotes Ryan Bender
ELKHART — Centier Bank recently announced the promotion of Ryan Bender to the role of assistant vice president, mortgage loan officer.
Bender, a Purdue University graduate, joined Centier’s mortgage department in 2014 after spending 15 years working in the banking industry, according to a news release. He is very involved in his community as a member of the Elkhart County Board of Realtors and Builders Association of Elkhart County.
“I really enjoy helping first time homebuyers obtain ownership,” Bender said. “Working for an independent, community bank like Centier allows us to create a larger impact on a local scale, since all of our dollars stay right here at home to enrich the lives of locals.”
Bender lives in Elkhart with his wife, Andi, and their four children.
Centier Bank is Indiana’s largest private, family-owned bank, having served hometown banking across communities since 1895.
The bank currently has 60 offices, serving in 35 communities across 11 counties with over 930 associates.
For more information on Centier products and services, visit centier.com.
NIPSCO to hike natural gas rates
MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO recnetly received a decision from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adjust its natural gas rates.
According to a news release, the utility will phase in the newly approved rates over a two-step process expected in September of 2022 and March of 2023, with the majority of the increases occurring in September.
The IURC decision follows a nearly year-long, extensive review process including public input and collaborative agreement reached with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor and the NIPSCO Industrial Group.
An average residential customer will see an expected overall increase of approximately $6 per month, or 10%, following the two-step change, which is lower than the previously proposed increase request of 17%, the release notes.
Actual projected bill impacts for commercial and industrial customers may differ as it will depend on usage, rate type and class.
NIPSCO’s natural gas base rates were most recently approved in 2018. Since that time, NIPSCO investments include approximately $885 million in system upgrades, technology improvements, and pipeline safety and reliability initiatives to be completed through the end of 2022.
Bill payment assistance programs, including support for vulnerable customers, as well as energy savings programs, will continue to be available.
County businesses honored for longevity
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Elkhart County retailers recently received the Governor’s Half-Century Business Award for their more than 50 years of service.
Honored were Big and Tall Outlet and Stephenson’s of Elkhart Inc., according to a news release.
“Creativity and staying ahead of the curve are important factors in maintaining a business for over 50 years,” said State Rep. Joanna King. R-Middlebury. “There has been incredible changes in the retail industry, and I admire the passion of these local businesses to continue serving customers.”
King said Big and Tall Outlet and Stephenson’s of Elkhart Inc. were among 47 companies and organizations recognized during a ceremony in Indianapolis for remaining in continuous operation in Indiana for at least 50 or 100 years, and demonstrating a commitment to serving the community.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to operate a business, and these local employers are proving that they have what it takes to persevere,” added State Rep. Doug Miller, R-Elkhart. “These businesses have withstood the test of time, and it’s important that our state continues to support Hoosier job providers as they boost the economy and make our communities strong.”
The two local employers now join the more than 1,200 Hoosier businesses that have received this recognition throughout the award’s 31-year history.
For more information, go online to iedc.in.gov.
Brightspeed to launch fiber network
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Brightspeed recently announced details for its planned fiber optics network build in Indiana.
By the end of 2023, the company will deliver over 50,000 new fiber passings in portions of 20 counties during the first phase of construction in the state, according to a news release. The company also plans an additional 70,000 fiber passings in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of more than 120,000 fiber-enabled locations across its Indiana footprint.
The Indiana fiber build is the latest in a series of announcements that Brightspeed has made over the last several months outlining the company’s fiber network plans for its multistate territory. In total, Brightspeed intends to invest at least $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years in mainly rural and suburban settings where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed, the release notes.
Brightspeed’s 2022-23 build plan for Indiana will bring faster, more reliable internet and Wi-Fi to over 50,000 residential and business locations in markets within Adams; Carroll; Dearborn; Elkhart; Henry; Jasper; Johnson; Kosciusko; LaGrange; Madison; Marshall; Newton; Ohio; Pulaski; Randolph; St. Joseph; Starke; Switzerland; White and Whitley counties.
For more information about Brightspeed, go online to www.brightspeed.com.