Kavanagh joins Valpo Leadership Academy
MICHIGAN CITY — Denise Kavanagh, a staff accountant with Northwest Indiana-based CLH, CPAs & Consultants, was recently accepted into the Valparaiso Chamber’s Leadership Academy.
Kavanagh’s addition to the program complements CLH’s values in several excellent ways, according to a news release. The company is firmly committed to community support and the development of the next generation of accounting industry leaders.
Kavanagh’s experiences with the Leadership Academy will align well with these goals, the release notes.
The Valparaiso Chamber’s Leadership Academy is designed to build engagement, connections and leadership skills in community service. The program was created as a joint effort between the Chamber and Purdue Extension and encourages individuals to be trustees of their community, according to the release.
Examples of the types of roles academy graduates could transition into include activities like board service, governance, communication, ethics, accountability and conflict management.
Kavanagh is a staff accountant who joined the firm in September of 2020. In addition to being a CPA, her professional experience includes roles as a payroll specialist and an accounts receivable specialist. Kavanagh also volunteers with the Porter County CASA Program, which advocates for abused or neglected children.
Spartan RV debuts new steering wheel
CHARLOTTE, Mich. — Spartan RV Chassis, a Shyft Group brand, recently displayed its new Tri-Pod Steering Wheel at the 2022 Hershey RV Show, America’s Largest RV Show, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Now standard on 2023 Entegra, Foretravel and Newmar motorcoach models, the Tri-Pod Steering Wheel integrates with a digital dash that is custom designed for the RV user to meet their specific display/operational needs, including windshield wiper controls, phone and media controls, steering assist and cruise control functions and more, according to a news release.
The digital dash can also receive notifications from the Spartan RV Chassis Advanced Protection System, a suite of comprehensive safety technology.
GEN-Y Hitch wins product of the year award
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — During the recent North American Trailer Dealer Association Trade Show, GEN-Y Hitch was awarded first place for new product of the year.
They displayed the brand new GOOSEPUCK, the first factory OEM offset gooseneck ball on the market, according to a news release. It offers an additional 5-inch offset and connects directly to the OEM puck system in the bed of a truck.
Just like all GEN-Y Hitch products, the GOOSEPUCK is manufactured in America as well, the release notes.
“I’m deeply honored that GEN-Y received this prestigious award from NATDA,” said Jason Helmuth, sales manager of GEN-Y Hitch. “GEN-Y was able to design the GOOSEPUCK because of the feedback from our customers and their concerns of needing more clearance between the cap of their camper and the cab of their truck. We will continue to work hard and go the extra mile to release more new products and be the innovative company that GEN-Y customers expect us to be.”