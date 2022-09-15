Business Briefs: Sept. 16, 2022

Winnebago displays limited-edition RVs
FOREST CITY, Iowa — Winnebago, the flagship brand of outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries Inc., is currently showcasing its latest product lineup at America ’s Largest RV Show in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Among the nearly 100 Winnebago models on display are the new limited-edition National Park Foundation Series, 30th Anniversary Adventurer and Hike 100, according to a news release. In addition, the company is highlighting updated digital tools that simplify online shopping and make RV ownership easier and more enjoyable.
The customer-focused approach to innovation is especially evident in the all-new, limited-edition NPF Series, which was designed to celebrate Winnebago Industries’ and the Winnebago Industries Foundation ongoing partnership with the National Park Foundation and the Service Corps, the release notes. The series includes three of Winnebago’s most popular RVs, the Vista, Sunstar and Solis, which are upgraded inside and out with exclusive adventure-ready features.
“National parks provide a gateway to some of the most stunning landscapes in the country,” said Winnebago Outdoors President Huw Bower. “It’s a privilege to help the National Park Foundation advance our shared goals of bringing people closer to nature and deepening their connections to parks.”
Temporary food trucks operating unlicensed
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Health Department recently announced that on Saturday, two temporary food vendors were found operating without retail food establishment licenses or the benefit of inspections by the Elkhart County Health Department while at the Goshen High School Marching Band Invitational.
Tropicana Ice Cream Shop, operated by Sandra Ayala, and Taquizas Pifas, operated by Jose Rodriguez, failed to provide notices of intent to operate retail food service establishments and operated retail food establishments without licenses and inspections, according to a news release.
Both businesses will not be afforded the opportunity to obtain temporary food service licenses until the facilities are fully compliant with retail food establishment sanitation requirements through the Indiana Department of Health and Elkhart County Food Service Ordinance.
The preparation and service of any potentially hazardous foods provided to the public from unlicensed food vendors, including commercial businesses, mobile food units, temporary establishments and private homes is a violation of retail food establishment sanitation requirements and the Elkhart County Food Service Ordinance, according to the release. Violations of these requirements are subject to enforcement action including immediate closure as well as fines and penalties.
Truma brings new service, workshop to Hershey
ELKHART — Truma is heading east to Hershey, Pennsylvania, for America’s Largest RV Show with exciting news for aftermarket customers.
The Truma Aventa, previously only available to RV manufacturers, is now available for aftermarket purchase, according to a news release. RV owners wishing to replace their existing non-ducted rooftop air conditioner with the Truma Aventa will now have that opportunity.
Truma is offering the installation service free of charge through Truma Service Technicians now through the end of March. RV owners will need to complete a survey with details about their coach, including photographs and measurements, for Truma personnel to review to determine if their RV is compatible with the Truma Aventa.
Truma is currently scheduling installation appointments at select Truma service locations with plans to expand this service offering in 2023, the release notes. To receive an application and installation coupon, go online to https://go.truma.net/truma-aventa/installation.
Truma will also lead four Truma AquaGo Owners Workshops at the Hershey show. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of their Truma AquaGo instant hot water heater from Customer Service Specialist Chantal Hershberger. Sessions will be held through Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Press Room on the Rink Level of the Giant Center.