Patrick Industries completes Topline purchase
ELKHART — Patrick Industries Inc. has completed the acquisition of Topline Counters LLC, a designer, engineer, manufacturer and installer of natural stone, quartz, laminate and solid surface kitchen and bathroom countertops, serving the single-family and multi-family residential markets, as well as the commercial high-rise and big box retail markets.
Topline is headquartered in Sumner, Washington, with two additional facilities in Spokane and Vancouver, Washington, a news release from Patrick states. Topline’s 12-months revenue through November 2019 was approximately $34 million.
“Topline’s brand platform provides Patrick with the opportunity to further expand our industrial geographic presence into the strong Pacific Northwest and Western housing markets,” said Andy Nemeth, president of Patrick. “In addition, this acquisition will strengthen our ability to leverage our existing industrial operations and product portfolio further developing our full solutions model, with a focus on the residential single and multi-family housing markets, hotels and commercial high-rises, and big box retail. Consistent with previous acquisitions, we will support Topline with a financial and operational foundation that will allow it to capitalize on its core competencies while preserving the entrepreneurial spirit that has been so important to its success.”
Nominations for chamber awards sought
NAPPANEE — Nominations are being accepted for the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Appreciation and Awards Dinner. Awards will be presented in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Educator of the Year, (3) Excellence in Business Awards.
The deadline for nominations is Jan. 24. Anyone wishing to submit a nomination should fax (574-773-4691), mail (302 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN 46550), e-mail (Jeff@nappaneechamber.com), or deliver a short (500 words or less) letter detailing why nominees should receive which award.
The dinner will take place March 30 at Sammlung Platz, 758 N. Tomahawk Trail. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
The Citizen of the Year award will be awarded using the following criteria:
1. Must be civic minded and dedicated to church, club or community service
2. Have good moral character
3. Own a business or reside in Nappanee
4. Have made a significant contribution to Nappanee through his or her work in business, government, service club or volunteer organization
5. Does not have to be a member of the Chamber of Commerce
The Educator of the Year is based on the following criteria:
1. Dedication to the profession of education
2. High academic and moral standards for self and community
3. Motivator of self, colleagues, students and community
4. Inspired initiator of programs and projects of education
5. A team builder cooperating with community, educational system and citizens to insure excellence and productivity
6. Resides or teaches in the WaNee area
7. Nominations from students are encouraged
3 Excellence in Business awards are based on the following criteria:
1. Must be a member of the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce
2. Have significantly impacted the community through growth of their respective business
3. Have contributed to the community above and beyond most normal expectations
4. Have partnered with the city, schools or service organizations to help promote a particular project or event for Nappanee
5. Have a track record of commitment to Nappanee
