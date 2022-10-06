Nuway hires senior estimator
GOSHEN — Nuway Construction, a design-build general contractor in Goshen, announced the recent hiring of Dan Henry.
Henry has joined the Nuway team as a senior estimator, according to a news release.
After graduating with an engineering degree from Purdue, Henry went on to work in both the Pittsburg and Washington, D.C., construction markets before serving as the vice president of The Robert Henry Corp. and eventually starting his own commercial general contracting business, which he owned for 15 years.
At Nuway, Henry will take on the responsibilities of an estimator and share his extensive experience with the estimating team, the release notes.
When not at work, Henry enjoys playing pickleball, golf, or reading Ken Follett. He and his wife live in South Bend, and they enjoy visiting their three sons in Colorado.
Kalk-Castro joins CPA leadership council
MICHIGAN CITY — Gretchen Kalk-Castro, a certified public accountant and director with CLH, CPAs & Consultants, recently joined the Indiana CPA Society Leadership Council.
The Indiana CPA Society (INCPAS) is a statewide association representing nearly 7,000 CPAs that advocates for the accounting industry through education, ethical standards and government relations, according to a news release.
Members of the INCPAS Leadership Council serve one-year terms, up to a two-year term limit. The mission of the council is to develop visionary professionals that are suited to help INCPAS achieve strategic initiatives through service on the board or in other leadership roles, the release notes.
Kalk-Castro has been an accountant with CLH for approximately 22 years after joining the firm as an intern. In addition to her roles with CLH and INCPAS, Kalk-Castro is also highly active in community organizations, including serving as treasurer of Paladin Inc., a board member with Leadership La Porte County, and also with the Michigan City Area School Vocational Building Trades and the Exchangettes, which is the women’s branch of the Exchange Club.
THOR delivers record fourth quarter
ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. recently announced record financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended July 31.
Net sales for the fourth quarter were $3.82 billion, an increase of 6.4% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, according to a news release. Consolidated gross profit margin for the fourth quarter was 17.5%, a 90 basis point improvement over the comparable prior-year period.
Earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $5.15 per diluted share, an increase of 25.0% as compared to $4.12 per diluted share in the same period of the prior fiscal year, the report notes.
During the fourth quarter, the board of directors approved an additional authorization for share repurchases of approximately $450 million, raising the total authorization granted by the Board during fiscal 2022 to approximately $700 million.
Additionally, net sales for fiscal year 2022 were $16.31 billion, an increase of 32.4% as compared to fiscal year 2021, according to the release.
Earnings per share for fiscal year 2022 were $20.59 per diluted share, an increase of 73.8% as compared to $11.85 per diluted share in the prior fiscal year.
Door systems tech earns top ranking
ELKHART — Raymond Woudstra, a door and access systems technician with 4-T Door Systems Inc., has been designated as a master automated access systems technician by the Institute of Door Dealer Education and Accreditation.
The designation is the highest level of professional credentialing available in the door and access systems industry, according to a news release.
The designation is awarded only to individuals who successfully complete four industry certification programs, covering residential installation, commercial sectional door systems, commercial rolling door systems and rolling steel fire doors. Candidates must document training and experience in each of these areas and pass comprehensive written examinations covering each of the disciplines.
Continuing education is required for each credential, and all must be held in active status in order to maintain the master technician status, the release notes.
IDEA is a nonprofit organization created in 1995 to serve the general public by promoting safety and high professional standards in the door and access systems industry. The Master Technician status became effective Oct. 1 and will remain in effect as long as all four individual certifications are held in good standing.