Winnebago reports strong fourth quarter
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Winnebago Industries Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, recently reported financial results for the company’s fourth quarter and full year Fiscal 2022.
Revenues for the Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter ended Aug. 27, were $1.2 billion — an increase of 13.8% compared to $1 billion for the Fiscal 2021 period, according to a news release.
Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1 billion, representing an organic growth rate of 4.3% over the prior year period, primarily driven by pricing actions, partially offset by towable unit declines. Gross profit was $210.4 million — an increase of 12.4% compared to $187.2 million for the Fiscal 2021 period, the release notes.
Gross profit margin decreased 30 basis points in the quarter to 17.8%, as a result of higher material and component costs and deleverage, partially offset by pricing actions. Operating income was $123.6 million for the quarter — an increase of 3% compared to $120 million for the fourth quarter of last year.
Fiscal 2022 fourth quarter net income was $82.6 million — a decrease of 1.8% compared to $84.1 million in the prior year quarter, according to the release. Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.61, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.45 in the same period last year.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $3.02 — an increase of 14.0% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.65 in the same period last year.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $139.2 million for the quarter — an increase of 7.9% compared to $129 million last year.
IMA honors manufacturing award winners
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association held its 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon recently at the Biltwell Event Center.
The event is held each year to honor and recognize the manufacturing community and highlight those companies and individuals who have made substantial contributions to the industry, according to a news release.
Headlining the event was keynote speaker Pete Yonkman, president of Bloomington-based Cook Medical and Cook Group Inc.
The event included the presentation of the Manufacturers Hall of Fame inductions and the Manufacturing Excellence awards.
The 2022 Manufacturers Hall of Fame inductees included: Boyer Machine & Tool Company Inc., Columbus; Caterpillar Inc., Lafayette, Muncie and Franklin; Functional Devices Inc., Sharpsville; Heritage Environmental Services, Indianapolis; Konrady Plastics, Portage; Munster Steel Company Inc., Hammond; My-te Products Inc., Indianapolis; and Stone City Products Inc., Bedford.
Winners of the 2022 Manufacturing Excellence awards included:
• Community Impact winners: Cook Medical, Bloomington, and Goodwill Commercial Services, Indianapolis;
• Emerging Leader winners: Angie Holt, Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing, Auburn, and Bill Kennedy, Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing Co. Inc., Indianapolis;
• Innovation Excellence winner: bp America, Whiting;
• Manufacturing Talent Champion winners: Magna, Muncie, and the Northeast Indiana FAME Chapter, Fort Wayne; and
• Lifetime Achievement winner: Mike Lunsford, Dart Controls Inc., Zionsville.
Business forecast event set for Nov. 4
CROWN POINT — Coming up on Nov. 4, a panel of regional business and economic experts will be presenting their forecast for 2023 at the NWIBRT Business & Economic Outlook.
This free event is hosted by the Northwest Indiana Business RoundTable and the Construction Advancement Foundation, according to a news release.
The event will take place at Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, 3100 Ivy Tech Drive.
Presenters at the event will include:
• Steve Skalka, chief fiduciary officer with Harbour Trust Investment Management Company
• Heather Ennis, president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Forum
• Sherri Ziller, president and CEO of Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority
• John Sobotnik, manager of major projects with NIPSCO
• Andrew Campbell, director of portfolio management and origination with NIPSCO
• Patrick Bloom, vice president of government relations with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
• Tony Sindone, clinical associate professor of finance and economic development at Purdue University Northwest
• Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest
Attendees are requested to register prior to the event by visiting the Business Outlook’s webpage: https://nwibrt.org/business-economic-outlook-2022/.