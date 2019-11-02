Nurse practitioner joins oncology team
GOSHEN — Nurse practitioner Kristan Rheinheimer has joined the medical oncology team at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
Certified as an advanced oncology nurse practitioner, Rheinheimer helps patients navigate their chemotherapy and biotherapy, a news release from the center states.
Rheinheimer received a master of science in nursing degree as well as her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne. She is certified by the Oncology Nursing Certification Corp. and holds certification in chemotherapy.
Chamber to host women’s luncheon
GOSHEN — The Goshen Chamber of Commerce staff will host a Women in Business luncheon at noon Nov. 21 at the chamber office, 232 S. Main St.
Cost of the lunch will be $10. To make a reservation, call the chamber at 533-2101 or visit www.goshen.org.
Representatives from four non-profits will attend the luncheon to discuss how to give back to the Goshen community.
Verizon TCC stores have offers for veterans
GOSHEN — From Nov. 9 to 11, the local TCC locations will host a veterans appreciation event. Each veteran who attends the event will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military.
Local TCC stores are at 301 S Main St. and 2712 Caragana Court.
Employees will also be on-site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.
128,000 jobs added nationwide in October
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added a solid 128,000 jobs in October, a figure that was held down by a now-settled strike against General Motors that caused tens of thousands of workers to be temporarily counted as unemployed.
The unemployment rate ticked up from 3.5% to 3.6%, still near a five-decade low. And for a second straight month, average hourly wages rose a decent if less-than-robust 3% from a year ago.
All told, the October employment report from the government pointed to a still-sturdy job market that remains a key source of strength for a U.S. economy that’s been weakened by trade wars and a global slowdown. The solid jobs data will also make it even less likely that the Federal Reserve, which cut short-term interest rates this week for a third time this year, will do so again anytime soon.
Last month, the GM strike contributed to the temporary loss of 41,600 auto factory and likely other related jobs. But the settlement seems sure to lead to a return of those jobs in the coming months. The report revised upward job gains in the prior two months by a combined 95,000, suggesting a healthier job market than initially believed.
Another temporary drag on hiring last month was the U.S. Census. The government let go of 20,000 short-term workers who had been helping prepare for the 2020 survey.
Job growth so far this year has averaged just 167,000 a month, down from an average of 223,000 in 2018, according to Labor Department figures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.