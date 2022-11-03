Elkhart hires new 911 center director
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart recently announced the hiring of Dustin McLain as the new director of the city’s 911 Communications Center.
McLain oversees 18 telecommunicators who dispatch police, fire, and EMS across the city and also take non-emergency calls regarding other concerns throughout the city, according to a news release.
McLain has worked for the city for five years and has lived in Elkhart his entire life. In his spare time, he spends time with his wife, Robin, and daughter, McKenzie, and plays covers of songs on his drumset, the release notes.
McLain is looking forward to serving the citizens of Elkhart in his new role, and welcomes any questions from any of the city’s residents as to what 911 telecommunicators do to help the city’s other first responders keep the community safe.
The Elkhart City Communications Center provides timely and appropriate responses to requests for assistance, regardless of severity, to the residents and guests of the city.
MACOG policy board to meet Nov. 9
SOUTH BEND — The Michiana Area Council of Governments’ next policy board meeting will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the St. Joseph County Council Chambers.
The agenda can be found ahead of time by going online to: macog.com/policy_board_agendas.html. Those with public comments regarding items on the policy board meeting agenda are asked to contact MACOG prior to the meeting at macogdir@macog.com, a news release stated.
Members of the public may attend the meeting in person or by joining live at https://youtube/S1QJNvEQGIs.
Public comment will also be available on YouTube during the live-stream. For additional information, contact MACOG at 574-287-1829 or 574-674-8894.
Elkhart hires new director of IT
ELKHART — The city of Elkhart recently announced the hiring of James Gerald as the city’s new director of IT.
Gerald joins the city with over 15 years of information security and technology experience across both the public and private sectors, according to a news release.
Gerald brings with him a wealth of management, project execution and network security experience. He holds degrees in business administration and criminal justice as well as many professional certifications including CISSP, CISM, CCSP and PMP, the release notes.
Professional focal points include network, firewalls, virtualization, storage, DR, cybersecurity, camera systems, physical security, VPN, IAM-MFA, budgeting and documentation.
The Information Technology Department provides user support, network services and all other technologies to the employees of the city. IT provides the technology infrastructure used by city workers to provide services to the citizens of Elkhart, supporting 23 locations and approximately 750 users.
IBA responds to September permits
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Census Bureau recently released statewide totals for building permits issued in September and shows 1,684 single-family permits were pulled.
The 1,684 permits pulled in September of 2022 are down 4% from the 1,755 permits pulled in September of 2021, according to a news release. This number is up 16% from August of 2022, when 1,447 permits were pulled. The 15,415 single-family permit numbers for 2022 are down 8% compared to the first nine months of 2021.
“With the increase in mortgage interest rates, it has become increasingly difficult for first time home buyers particularly to fulfill their dream of homeownership,” Indiana Builders Association President Paul Schwinghammer said in the release. “IBA is hopeful interest rates can settle back down to a more sustainable level once the inflationary pressures get under control. While a down-tick in permits was expected, 2022 still remains a strong year for homebuilders. Indiana’s strong economic climate and the short supply of new homes will continue to create opportunities in our industry in the months ahead.”