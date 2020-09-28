Newmar cancels vendor event
NAPPANEE — Newmar Corp. has canceled its in-person event that accompanies the 2020 Vendor Appreciation Banquet. The event is traditionally hosted the third Thursday of October at Das Dutchman Essenhaus in Middlebury.
“As we all continue to evaluate the risk of COVID-19 to our employees and our supplier partners, we felt it best to cancel our banquet this year,” Matt McQuown, vice president of supply chain, said. “We have maintained our evaluation process and will recognize our suppliers and their employees in alternative ways for 2020.”
The annual banquet recognizes suppliers and their employees for outstanding performance based on internal surveys measuring each supplier in multiple categories.
Newmar is a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries and manufactures motorhomes.
Matt Fox joins Ceres in Goshen
GOSHEN — Ceres Solutions has hired Matt Fox as agronomy relationship manager.
Fox is an experienced professional agronomist, according to the company. For the last several years, Fox, a Bremen native, has worked in Adams County.
City receives NIPSCO award
MERRILLVILLE — The city of Goshen has received the Luminary Award from Northern Indiana Public Service Co.
In celebration of the utility’s 100-year anniversary, the Luminary Awards were created to honor leaders and organizations for their commitment to strengthening local communities, according to a news release from the company. NIPSCO will make a $1,000 contribution to each award winner’s selected charity.
The award will be presented Thursday.
Huw Bower to lead Winnebago Outdoors
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc. has appointed Huw Bower as president of Winnebago Outdoors, effective Oct. 12.
Winnebago Industries is the parent company Winnebago; Grand Design, a recreational vehicle manufacturer in Middlebury; Newmar, which manufactures motorhomes in Nappanee; and boat manufacturer Chris-Craft.
Bower’s primary responsibilities, according to the company, will include all revenue streams associated with the flagship brand Winnebago, namely Winnebago-branded recreational and specialty vehicles. The company will also look to strategically expand the presence of the Winnebago brand in other outdoor lifestyle spaces.
Bower joins Winnebago Industries after more than 15 years in brand leadership and executive roles at Brunswick Corp., most recently as president, boat group.
In addition, Brian Hazelton will assume an expanded role within the Winnebago-brand structure. Hazelton will be promoted to senior vice president, Winnebago-brand RVs (both motorhomes and towables), reporting to Bower. He will be responsible for product management, engineering, sales, marketing, and customer service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.