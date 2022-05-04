Brock Grain Systems promotes Ginder
MILFORD — Tyler Ginder has been promoted to product manager of handling systems for Brock Grain Systems.
In his new position, Ginder will drive continuous growth of market share and profit for the company’s grain handling products. His duties will include developing deep market knowledge of customer needs, market trends and channel opportunities, as well as contributing to the development of business strategy.
A CTB employee since 2012, Ginder was initially hired as an engineer and eventually promoted to engineering manager. He had approximately eight years of additional engineering experience working for other manufacturers before joining CTB.
Ginder holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois, Champaign. He is a native of Olney, Illinois, where he currently resides.
Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Brock Grain Systems is a global provider of grain storage, handling, drying and conditioning and structural systems.
Interra to host home seller’s seminar
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union’s Mortgage department will be hosting a home seller’s seminar at 6:30 p.m. May 17.
The free seminar will take place at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, Goshen.
Attendees will learn from a panel of local Realtor experts the best practices to use in preparing to sell a home during today’s housing market.
The Realtor panel will include Amy Mishler, of Mishler Realty; Miguel Montiel, of Coldwell Banker; Sheila Showalter, of RE/MAX Results; and Lori Snyder, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.
Register online at https://campaign.documatix.com/DPS/WebForms/WebForm/E5E5C9C2A35E7A6A or by calling 574-534-2506 ext. 7330.
AMA to present podcasting program
SOUTH BEND — Podcasting as a powerful tool for contemporary marketers is the theme of an AMA Michiana-hosted education luncheon set for May 17 at the Howard Park Event Center in South Bend.
In her presentation, “Why Podcasting is the Future of Mainstream Marketing Strategy,” industry thought-leader Amanda Roscoe Mayo notes that audio content is quickly becoming one of the most consumed forms of media in the U.S. and has steadily increased in popularity since its inception in 2004.
The presentation will be hybrid online via Zoom commencing with virtual networking at 11:30 a.m., followed by the formal program. Deadline for registration is May 13.
Tickets for the live presentation are $25 for AMA members, $20 for students and $35 for non-members. Event information and registration is available at amamichiana.org/events/. The Howard Park Event Center is located at 219 S. St. Louis Blvd., South Bend.
AMA Michiana is the regional chapter of the national American Marketing Association, the largest association of professional marketers in the world.
GEN-Y celebrating 10 years with giveaways
NAPPANEE — GEN-Y Hitch is excited to announce the company’s 10-year anniversary.
Since establishing the business in 2012, the company has grown tremendously and employs over 60 individuals across all divisions.
Carl Borkholder, the founder, never imagined the success of the company would grow to be as big as it is today.
GEN-Y takes pride in servicing a wide variety of towing markets. They specialize in Torsion-Flex Technology, which is designed to provide a smoother ride when towing. This technology has taken the towing market by storm and revolutionized the way people tow today. Their main priority is customer service, externally and internally.
Throughout the month of May, GEN-Y Hitch is offering a variety of giveaways to celebrate. Visit the company’s Instagram page, @genyhitch, to enter for a chance to win.
