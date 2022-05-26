THOR hires Jones as VP of Marketing
ELKHART — Renee Jones has been named vice president of marketing for THOR Industries.
Jones, who has been head of corporate marketing for three years, will continue her role in the development and execution of the organization’s communication strategies, management of corporate partnerships, public relations and strategic marketing, as well as working closely with marketing leadership throughout the THOR family of companies, according to a provided news release.
“Our marketing team drives an incredible amount of strategic value to THOR,” said Todd Woelfer, Chief Operating Officer of THOR Industries. “The organization has always sought to understand and proactively meet the needs of our dealers and expectations of retail consumers. Our marketing team does a great job in helping us gain that understanding through research and insights. It also leads a best-in-class marketing program creating and elevating awareness and loyalty for the THOR family of companies, driving new consumers to our companies and providing assets and tools to help our marketing teams.
“Renee has led our team for the last three years and has done a remarkable job as we have managed through the challenging times caused by the pandemic,” he added. “Through that time, Renee and her team have been a true strategic asset.”
Barletta offers Holiday Hotline to pontoon owners
BRISTOL — This Memorial Day weekend, Barletta Pontoon Boat will offer its popular customer service Holiday Hotline to any pontoon boat owner, no matter the boat’s brand.
“We do everything we can to take the headaches and heartaches out of the major boating holiday weekends,” said Jeff Haradine, vice president of sales for Barletta Pontoon Boats. “As much as we’d like it to be, we recognize that not every pontoon boater is going to be a Barletta owner. A lot of people are preparing for a huge boating weekend this weekend — everyone should have the support we provide our Barletta owners. So, we’re going to try and give them the support, the way only Barletta knows how to give, to have the best holiday weekend possible.”
Barletta has added another support team to their traditional Barletta holiday support team to help any pontoon boat owner who needs it. This team consists of Barletta service team members with experience in other pontoon boat brands as part of their background.
Customers will be able to reach the Barletta Holiday Hotline between the hours of 5 and 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. through Monday. The hotline will be manned by the in-house trained Barletta technicians.
The phone number will be on the Barletta website and social media sites starting Friday. Customers calling after hotline hours can leave a message and rest assured that they will be contacted expediently.
MasterBrand to host Walk-in Wednesdays
GOSHEN — MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., the largest kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer in North America, will be hosting Walk-in Wednesdays for prospective employees beginning in June.
The MasterBrand Cabinets family will offer Walk-in Wednesdays every Wednesday in June between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive South, Goshen.
MasterBrand will be hiring for production associates with an emphasis on those in shipping on the second shift. Second shift hours are from 3 to 11:30 p.m., making it a great opportunity to have a work-life balance. New hires can also get a $1,500 sign-on bonus as well as $60 for perfect attendance every two weeks.
MasterBrand offers a starting pay of up to $18.11 per hour. Interested candidates do not need a high school diploma or GED to apply.
Production associates in shipping must be able to lift 80-100 pounds regularly and stack cabinets on top of each other.
THOR releases U.S. Camper Perception Study
ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. recently announced the release of the company’s 2022 U.S. Camper Perception Study, which explores consumer RV purchase and usage behavior in the environment of rising fuel prices, as well as their perception of sustainability-focused organizations.
THOR will utilize the survey results, in conjunction with its extensive portfolio of proprietary consumer research findings, to help guide key strategies, product innovation and marketing efforts across the THOR family of companies, according to a provided news release.
Confirming the long-term viability and growth of the RV lifestyle and industry, the new study finds that rising fuel costs will have minimal impact on consumers’ likelihood to purchase an RV in the next five years. The survey, which includes information from those who camped or glamped since 2020 — 80% of whom had an RV experience in the past two years — also indicates that rising fuel costs have a nominal impact on intended RV usage in the coming year.
The study also reaffirms THOR’s investment in its global sustainability and innovation programs, the release notes.
Having already achieved carbon net-neutrality across its European operations, THOR remains committed to be carbon net-neutral, globally, by 2050, the release reads. Aligned with these goals, nearly three quarters of those surveyed are more likely to purchase from companies that utilize sustainable/eco-friendly manufacturing processes. In addition, 75% of respondents are more likely to purchase from companies with sustainable/eco-friendly products.