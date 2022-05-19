V
irtual hiring event Wednesday
GOSHEN — MasterBrand Cabinets Inc. is holding a virtual manufacturing hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
MasterBrand will be hiring for production associates with an emphasis on those in shipping.
MasterBrand offers a starting pay of $17-$20.19 per hour, depending on the shift. Interested candidates do not need a high school diploma or GED to apply.
Production associates in shipping must be able to lift 80-100 pounds regularly and stack cabinets on top of each other.
Because this is a virtual hiring event, interested candidates should not come to the MasterBrand location.
Interested candidates can visit www.goshenmasterbrand.com to request a virtual interview.
Thor publishes e-RV study results
ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc. released the company’s North American Motorized Electric RV Study, which explores consumer expectations, key purchase motivators and electric infrastructure development needs.
Thor is utilizing the data to inform its high-voltage electric platform innovation, which will enable the Thor family of companies to industrialize motorized electric RVs to exceed consumer expectations, according to a provided news release.
Thor’s study found that 45% of consumers expect to be able to drive five to six hours on a single charge. This data aligns with results from Thor’s 2021 North American Path to Purchase Study in which 70% of new RV purchasers reported traveling an average of five or more hours from their home for RV trips, the release notes.
Thor’s newest survey reflects that only 3% of consumers expect to charge after two hours or less of driving, which is the range currently offered by low-voltage motorized electric RVs.
The survey included questions to assess consumers’ interest level, intended usage, charging and service expectations, as well as identify factors challenging their purchase of motorized electric RVs.
Lippert, partners team up to help
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc., along with several RV manufacturers, recently teamed up with the RV Industry Association to host a park restoration event at Potato Creek State Park in North Liberty.
Nearly 400 volunteers from across the industry gathered May 11 to take part in projects ranging from landscaping and trail clean-up to building a stage and benches for an education presentation area and replacing a bridge at the fish-cleaning station, according to a provided news release.
The event was described as the first large-scale volunteer event to bring people together from across the entire RV industry.
The project was led by the RVIA’s Emerging Leaders Coalition, a group comprised of RV representatives from across the industry. The coalition was recently formed to maintain and strengthen the RV industry’s rich legacy and culture of unity that has been built over decades.
EQ Systems moves to Mich.
CASSOPOLIS, Michigan — EQ United has consolidated its manufacturing operations, EQ Systems, into one facility in Cass County, Michigan, just north of U.S. 12 and minutes away from Elkhart.
Founded in Elkhart in 1914, Days LLC, doing business as EQ United, is a logistics provider and manufacturer of components for RVs, trailers and specialty markets. The company currently has three campuses in Indiana.
According to a provided news release, the consolidated Cass County location will house office, retail and installation space and manufacturing for the business.
The project further builds on Michigan’s leadership position in advanced manufacturing and will solidify the company’s future growth in the state. The company plans to work closely with Michigan Works!
Individuals interested in careers with EQ United should contact https://equnited.us/careers/.