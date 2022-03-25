Everence Financial receives Elkhart chamber award
GOSHEN — Everence Financial, 1110 N. Main St., has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
Everence Financial began as MMA (Mennonite Mutual Aid) in 1945, offering loans to church service volunteers. Their mission is to help people and institutions integrate their faith and values into their financial decisions to accomplish their stewardship goals, according to chamber officials.
Everence offers services such as asset management, employee benefits, debt counseling, endowments, insurance, and business succession planning. Everence has credit union branches in 13 states and has members in all 50 states. The Goshen Campus serves as one of six Everence Regional Headquarters, and is also a credit union branch. Nationally, Everence employs over 400 people, including 200 at the Goshen Campus.
Senior1Care wins chamber award
ELKHART — Senior1Care, located at 230 N. Main St, Ste. 4, Elkhart, has received a Business of the Month Award from the Greater Elkhart Chamber Business Recognition Council.
Senior1Care provides home care services for clients, including personal care, companionship, meal prep, medication reminders, care management, light housekeeping, and consultation/referral services.
The Business Recognition Council of The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce selects one business at each of their monthly meetings to be honored.
Dometic Americas to cease manufacturing at Elkhart plant
ELKHART — Dometic Americas announced the final consolidation of remaining manufacturing activities at the 2320 Industrial Parkway, Elkhart facility to other sites in the Americas.
The decision, according to company officials, is in line with Dometic’s global strategy, announced in 2019, focusing on cost and efficiency improvement objectives in effort to remain competitive in an evolving market. To date, most of the products manufactured in Elkhart are already being produced in sister facilities within the Americas thus creating minimal disruption to the business.
The intention is to cease manufacturing operations at the Industrial Parkway location in Q2 2022, according to information provided by Dometic. Dometic indicates other departments will remain operational in the Industrial Parkway location as well as at their office locations and warehousing locations within Elkhart.
“Today marks a difficult day for our manufacturing employees at our Industrial Parkway location in Elkhart,” says Dometic Americas President Oliver Bahr. “We recognize the impact this has on our employees and their families and are eternally grateful for the commitment and contribution each have made to our success. Our ability to remain competitive and meet our customers’ needs requires we take this necessary step.”
Affected employees have been encouraged to consider opportunities at other local Dometic sites, where available. Additionally, Dometic will work closely with state and local government officials to coordinate services that will help the affected workers with job search assistance, education, and training opportunities, company officials said. The company had a meeting with affected employees this week to inform them of the plans.
Winnebago delivers 2Q fiscal 2022 results
EDEN PRAIRIE, MINN. — Winnebago Industries Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, Thursday reported financial results for the company’s fiscal 2022 second quarter.
Revenues for the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended Feb. 26 matched the record of $1.2 billion set in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 38.7% compared to $839.9 million for the fiscal 2021 period, a company statement reads. Revenues excluding the recently acquired Barletta business were $1.1 billion, representing an organic growth rate of 29.4% over the prior year and 73.3% over the same period in fiscal 2020 driven by continued strong consumer demand and pricing increases.
Gross profit was $216.6 million, an increase of 38.3% compared to $156.6 million for the fiscal 2021 period. Gross profit margin of 18.6% was equal to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by pricing ahead of known and anticipated cost input inflation, and operating leverage,
offset by production inefficiencies related to supply constraints.
Operating income, which includes $5.1 million of amortization and acquisition-related costs associated with the acquisition of Barletta, was $136.8 million for the quarter, an increase of 36.8% compared to $100 million for the second quarter of last year. Fiscal 2022 second quarter net income, which includes $6.5 million of contingent consideration fair value adjustment related to the Barletta acquisition, was $91.2 million, an increase of 32% compared to $69.1 million in the prior year quarter.
Reported earnings per diluted share was $2.69, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $2.04 in the same period last year. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $3.14, an increase of 42.1% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $2.21 in the same period last year.
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $150.7 million for the quarter, compared to $108.0 million last year, an increase of 39.6%.
President and CEO Michael Happe said, “Winnebago Industries delivered a strong second quarter performance, executing on sustained, elevated consumer demand for our expanded portfolio of premier outdoor lifestyle brands.
“Our second quarter performance and record sales results at recent RV and Marine trade shows further validate consumers’ embrace of the outdoor lifestyle. Winnebago Industries is capitalizing on that sustained demand — market share gains across our segments are evidence of deep affinity for our brands, which consumers recognize are differentiated due to our continued focus on quality, service and innovation. As of January 2022, our RV retail market share is 14.3% on a trailing three-month basis, reflecting an increase of 1.0 share point over the same period last year. In our Marine segment, Barletta continued to outperform pro-forma expectations and is now one of the top five pontoon brands as measured by retail market share. “The healthy demand environment, and the unique strength of our brands, positioned Winnebago Industries well to take continued pricing actions to offset component and material cost inflation and continue to deliver strong margin performance across our segments.”
WorkOne to host job fair
ELKHART — A Community Job Fair will take place April 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Engineering, Technology, and Innovation Building, 2510 California Road, Elkhart.
Twenty plus employers are expected to attend. More than 400 positions are available. For more information, visit WorkOne’s website https://www.gotoworkone.com/upcoming-events for more information.
Thor Motor Coach rolls out new luxury motorhomes
ELKHART — Thor Motor Coach announced the release of two new Mega C motorhomes: the Pasadena and Inception.
Pasadena and Inception are built exclusively on the Freightliner S2RV cab chassis, according to information provided by Thor.
The front-end diesel chassis features a Cummins ISB-XT engine, outputting 360 horsepower and 800-lb. feet of torque.
For more information, visit https://www.thormotorcoach.com/motorhomes/.
THOR announces regularly quarterly dividend
ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. Thursday announced that its Board of Directors approved at their March 22 meeting the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of 43 cents per share.
The regular cash dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 6.
