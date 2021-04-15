Maple Leaf Farms receives gold advertising honor
LEESBURG — The new Maple Leaf Farms website was recently honored with a gold advertising honor award from the American Advertising Federation of Fort Wayne. Recognized in the business to consumer category, the website was chosen among all other entries for its high level of creative excellence, according to information provided by Maple Leaf Farms.
The website, which launched in November 2020, was designed and developed by Roanoke-based Reusser Design. Reusser is an award-winning digital agency.
“With our new website, we wanted to give our partners and customers a best-in-class experience,” marketing manager Olivia Tucker said. “It’s been amazing to see how an enhanced website can transform and improve business for us.”
The website showcases the company’s “story behind the duck” to give visitors a transparent look at the company’s farm to the plate production practices, the release reads. The website allows consumers and members of the food industry to quickly find duck product information or shop for products that can be shipped directly to their homes. It offers hundreds of duck recipes to inspire family meals or seasoned chefs.
IMA adds to team
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association recently announced the expansion of its governmental affairs team.
New to the team beginning May 3 will be Andrianna Hji-Avgoustis and Samuel Charron.
"We're excited to add Andrianna and Sam to our team,” IMA President/CEO Brian Burton stated in a news release. “Their addition increases our presence and influence with state officials and ramps up our ability to represent the more than 1,100 IMA members who employ over 400,000 workers throughout Indiana and beyond."
Hji-Avgoustis holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Affairs from Indiana University, where she majored in law and public policy and minored in political science. She also holds a Masters of Public Administration degree from Indiana University-Purdue University of Indianapolis, with a concentration in environmental policy and sustainability and a certificate in public management.
Her work experience includes extensive high-level initiatives and advocacy work at RJL Solutions, a stint serving as legislative assistant for Sens. Jon Ford and Michael Young at the Indiana State Senate, and prior work as legislative coordinator at The Polis Center.
Charron comes to the IMA with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Political Science from Indiana University and a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University Law School. Sam has served as the legislative assistant and floor supervisor at the Indiana State Senate, and previously worked at Bingham Greenbaum Doll LLP in its Jasper, Indiana, law offices.
Burton added, "Andrianna and Sam bring a wealth of experience in the area of governmental affairs, as well as their connections in federal, state and local governments. This expanded representation will be a beneficial investment for our members and greatly enhance our ability to make positive strides for the Hoosier manufacturing community."
NIPSCO, Capital Dynamics sign agreement
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, a subsidiary of NiSource Inc., and the Clean Energy Infrastructure business of Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, Tuesday announced that they have signed a build transfer agreement to bring 200 megawatts of solar energy to Indiana with the Elliot Solar project.
“We are proud to partner with Capital Dynamics on another solar energy project in our home state,” said Mike Hooper, NIPSCO president. “The addition of Elliot Solar to NIPSCO’s portfolio is a major step in our transition to lower-cost, cleaner and reliable energy for our customers.”
Located in Gibson County, the Elliot Solar project is expected to begin construction in summer 2022 and begin commercial operations in summer 2023. Capital Dynamics will construct the project, and NIPSCO will enter into a joint venture once construction is complete.
John Breckenridge, head of Clean Energy Infrastructure at Capital Dynamics, said, "We applaud NIPSCO for its commitment to providing customers with sustainable energy solutions."
Elliot Solar adds to NIPSCO’s two operating wind farms as well as 11 renewable energy projects previously announced as part of NiSource’s customer-centric “Your Energy, Your Future” initiative, which includes the generation transition plan at NIPSCO. The NIPSCO projects include a combination of similar joint ventures and power purchase agreements. The company plans to be coal-free by 2028, adding cleaner energy sources to its existing portfolio of natural gas and hydroelectric generation.
NIPSCO has requested the addition of this new project to its supply portfolio in filings with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Customers can learn more about NIPSCO’s “Your Energy, Your Future” plans and the latest information at NIPSCO.com/future.
