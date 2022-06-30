Hoosier Net welcomes new member
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier Net LLC, a consortium of internet service providers, recently announced that it has received investment from Accord Telecommunications Collaborative LLC, a service provider composed of 21 Rural Electric Membership Cooperatives and telephone cooperatives.
This will make Hoosier Net the first Indatel statewide network composed of both telephone companies and electric cooperatives, according to a news release.
The investment comes at a critical time for Hoosier Net, as federal and state authorities prepare to distribute billions of dollars in broadband grant funds under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.
Hoosier Net and Accord are collectively owned by 35 service providers. With Accord’s investment and partnership, the collective will be able to leverage integrated and complementary assets to achieve statewide scale and facilitate broadband deployment in rural areas, the release noted.
With the help of middle-mile networks like Hoosier Net, rural Hoosiers will have the ability to access high-speed Internet. Hoosier Net provides owners, telecommunications providers, and direct commercial clients such as hospitals, schools and government organizations with high-speed fiber-optic backbone capabilities.
Kosciusko Chamber receives state recognition
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce recently received three Innovative Excellence awards from the Indiana Chamber Executives Association.
ICEA annually recognizes chambers across the state of Indiana for their accomplishments.
The Kosciusko Chamber was awarded for creating entertaining marketing, specifically their comedic Instagram Reels that have reached nearly 10 million people on social media so far in 2022.
Additionally, they received an award for partnering with one of their members, Kensington Digital Media, to host Bizz Buzz, a weekend radio show featuring three Kosciusko County businesses each week.
Their third award recognized them for providing the only fingerprinting location in Kosciusko County. In the last year, chamber staff has fingerprinted over 3,000 people, helping them gain employment.
At the recent ICEA annual conference, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce was also recognized as a top finalist for the Indiana Chamber of the Year for the second year in a row. The Kosciusko Chamber finished in second place both years.
Lippert’s Florida team wins top award
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. recently announced that Lippert Plant 113, located in Bradenton, Florida, was recognized as one of three gold-winner recipients for the Florida Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Award by the FloridaMakes Network and the Florida Sterling Council.
Leaders accepted the award during the recent 30th Annual Governor’s Sterling Award Banquet in Orlando, Florida. Plant 113 manufactures marine canvas, upholstery and shade systems for the Taylor Made and SureShade brands.
More than 160 Florida manufacturers were nominated for this year’s award. A team of Sterling Council-trained examiners and manufacturing community representatives contributed significant time and expertise to evaluate nominations and narrowed them down to 23 finalists, according to a news release.
The examiners then conducted virtual site visits, interviews with leadership, and employee focus groups with each finalist and then chose 11 winners designated as gold, silver and bronze.
The FloridaMakes Network will feature the finalists and winners in webinars, plant tours and events that share best practices to benefit Florida’s manufacturing sector.