Indiana Farm Bureau hires new local agents
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance has announces that Dion Graber and Luke Gunning have joined the company as agents.
Graber is located at the Goshen office, located at 215 W. Lincoln Ave., and Gunning is at the Elkhart office, located at 322 S. Elkhart Ave., Suite 200. They have both completed Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance’s professional insurance training program, according to a news release.
Graber and his wife, Tiffany, reside in Bremen and attend Nappanee Missionary Church. Together they have one son, Clark. Outside the office, Graber enjoys outdoor activities such as fishing, kayaking and disc golfing.
Gunning resides in Warsaw and enjoys watersports, trying new restaurants and binge-watching TV shows. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a concentration in history and a minor in geography from Ball State University.
With a home office in downtown Indianapolis and local offices in all 92 counties, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance serves Hoosiers with more than 400 agents and approximately 1,200 employees living and working throughout the state. The company is a leader in auto and homeowners insurance and the largest writer of farm insurance in the state.
THOR’s third quarter earnings release date
ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. recently announced that the date for its fiscal 2022 third quarter earnings release will be Wednesday, before the market opens.
Upon the release of THOR’s fiscal 2022 third quarter earnings, the company will concurrently publish a copy of the earnings release, a comprehensive question and answer document and a slide presentation on the company’s website.
To view the quarterly earnings documents, go online to http://ir.thorindustries.com/.
THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles.
For more information on the company and its products, visit www.thorindustries.com.
Brock Grain Systems promotes Pipho
MILFORD — Tiffany Pipho has been named human resources manager for Brock Grain Systems, according to Mike Kissane, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for CTB Inc.
In addition to other responsibilities in the CTB corporate HR Department, Pipho will be responsible for managing the daily human resources needs for Brock employees at the company’s locations in Milford, Frankfort and Vincennes; Des Moines and Sheffield, Iowa; and Kansas City, Missouri.
Pipho joined CTB Midwest Inc. in Ankeny, Iowa, in 2018, holding positions in accounts payable, accounts receivable and customer service, according to a provided news release.
In late 2019, she moved to the CTB Inc. Human Resources Department and has been responsible for administering and coordinating HR-related matters at Brock’s Iowa facilities. She will continue her work in the Brock Iowa facilities as well as spend a significant amount of time at her new position in Milford.
Pipho is originally from Sumner, Iowa, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, with a double major in management and marketing. Pipho is also certified by the Society for Human Resources Management and has received the Professional in Human Resources certification.
New Domino’s store opens in Goshen
GOSHEN — A new Domino’s store has opened in Goshen.
The locally-owned store, located at 905 ½ W. Pike St., officially opened its doors May 23.
“We are dedicated to the Goshen area and are excited to get to know the residents,” said Glenn Mueller, Goshen Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope the community will give us a try as we are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology.”
In honor of the new store opening, the store will be offering specials through June 5 to celebrate the grand opening. Customers are invited to enjoy the following:
• Saturday, June 4 — One-topping medium pizzas for $3.99 (carryout only). Delivery available on three or more pizzas.
• Sunday, June 5 — Through Sunday, come into the Goshen Domino’s store and register to win a Yeti Hopper Backpack Soft Cooler. Drawing will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Domino’s offers delivery and carryout, as well as Domino’s Carside Delivery. Domino’s Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient, contactless carryout option.
To place an order from Domino’s in Goshen customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 574-349-9340.