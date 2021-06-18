Federal contracts awarded to local company
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Goshen company was recently awarded two federal contracts, according to Target News Services.
Hoosier Industrial Supply won an $80,295 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency, Richmond, Virginia, for electric wire, and power and distribution equipment.
They also won a federal contract award for $25,393 from the Defense Logistics Agency, Columbus, Ohio, for maintenance and repair shop equipment.
THOR announces regular quarterly dividend
ELKHART — THOR Industries Inc. on Friday announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its June 17 meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of 41 cents per share.
The regular cash dividend is payable on July 16 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.