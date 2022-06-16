Salem Insurance rebrands
GOSHEN — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants recently announced that Salem Insurance will now operate under the EPIC name.
Salem Insurance, based in Goshen, was acquired by EPIC in July of 2021.
With its strong presence in northern Indiana, Salem complements the existing footprint of EPIC within the Midwest region. Its leadership team, John Leavitt, market leader, and Scot Wolf, commercial risk advisor, are part of the greater EPIC leadership team and will continue to provide property and casualty and employee benefits coverages.
“We are excited about the opportunity to continue our growth while adding capabilities to our repertoire and even greater services for our clients,” Leavitt said.
EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the United States, providing property and casualty, employee benefits, specialty programs and private client solutions to EPIC clients.
For more information on EPIC go online to https://www.epicbrokers.com.
Ivy Tech opens 160 Driving Academy
SOUTH BEND — Ivy Tech Community College recently invited the community to attend the grand opening of the 160 Driving Academy at the Ivy Tech campus in South Bend.
The 160 Driving Academy is the nation’s largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational school in the country, the company will train over 35,000 students on how to safely operate a semi-truck across its 130-school system in 2022 alone.
The academy is licensed and operates in 43 states and each school is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Entry Level Driver Training Program. The 160 Driving Academy is integrated with over 400 Workforce offices nationwide to create jobs for unemployed and underemployed workers.
The 160 Driving Academy supplies the largest employers in the nation with recruiting, high-quality training, safety effectiveness and driver analytics. Many such employers have trusted the company to provide the majority of their driving workforce.
The academy’s sister companies, the 160 Truckers Network and the 160 Driver Score, provide the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.
Attendees of the June 15 event were able to explore a semi-truck, meet Stu the Cubbie from the South Bend Cubs, and enjoy light bites and refreshments as they learned more about the 160 Driving Academy.
Kids participate in RV Days
ELKHART COUNTY — Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County recently got a closer look at the industry that many of their family members count on for employment.
RV Days was recently hosted at the Elkhart, Goshen and Nappanee clubhouses with the help of Jayco, Keystone, Heartland and THOR Industries.
The companies brought in RVs to allow the members a chance to tour and ask questions about their construction and the different features.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County began operations in 1956. The clubs provide programming and services for the most at-risk boys and girls within the community.
Ribbon cutting for Topping Dental Group
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Topping Dental Group will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. June 24 at the dental group’s new location, 21813 Ind. 120.
“We are very excited and extremely proud to introduce Topping Dental Group to the greater Elkhart and surrounding areas including all our local businesses,” Practice Administrator Stephanie Topping said. “We opened the Elkhart location on Oct. 4, 2021, to provide each and every patient with the best dental care in the most supportive manner possible. We look forward to growing together with the greater Elkhart community.”
Topping Dental Group provides specialized dental care to thousands of families. We offer the latest and best dental treatment to our patients. The dental group serves Elkhart County, including the following towns: Elkhart, Wakarusa, Nappanee, Bristol, Goshen, Warsaw and surrounding Northern Indiana cities.
MasterBrand to host hiring event
Goshen — MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., the largest kitchen and bath cabinet manufacturer in North America, is hosting a hiring event from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 22 at MasterBrand Cabinets in Goshen.
Attendees will have an opportunity to request an in-person interview to join the MasterBrand team.
MasterBrand will be hiring for production associates on second shift. Second shift hours are eight hours, making it a great opportunity to have a work-life balance. If qualified for the position, a MasterBrand recruiter will extend a same-day job offer.
MasterBrand offers a starting pay of up to $18.11 per hour. Interested candidates must be 18 years old or older and do not need a high school diploma or GED to apply.
Masterbrand invites interested candidates to visit www.masterbrand.com to learn more about how they build employee opportunity, purpose and reward into everything they do.