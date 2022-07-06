Winnebago Industries hires Holm
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, recently announced that Amber Holm will be joining Winnebago Industries as senior vice president, chief marketing officer.
In the newly created CMO role, Holm will work strategically to create an even more vibrant Winnebago Industries portfolio by driving marketing and branding efforts at the enterprise level, and engaging the company’s numerous stakeholders more proactively from a communications perspective. Amber will report directly to Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe.
Holm joins Winnebago Industries after more than two decades leading marketing and brand management for top consumer brands across multiple industries. Most recently, as vice president, brands at Newell Brands, she led the global housewares business, including Rubbermaid, Calphalon, FoodSaver, and Ball Canning, achieving record sales growth and transforming brand positioning, consumer insights and omnichannel marketing.
Prior to that, Holm spent six years at Bridgestone Americas as vice president of marketing, leading the Bridgestone and Firestone tire brands in the U.S. and Canada, and 13 years at General Mills overseeing a variety of brands including Pillsbury, Lucky Charms, and Cheerios, as well as driving customer marketing efforts and building a multicultural marketing program.
Holm earned a Bachelor of Arts from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
“We are excited to welcome Amber, an experienced and highly accomplished marketing leader, to our Executive Leadership Team,” Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe commented. “Over the past six years, we have built a stable of premium, leading outdoor recreation brands under the Winnebago Industries parent company umbrella. These are incredible assets and as CMO, Amber will especially strengthen the Winnebago Industries enterprise brand, captain the sharing of best brand management practices across the organization, and drive crucial strategic communications and consumer insights efforts.”
Winnebago Industries promotes Koneru
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc. recently announced that Sri Koneru has been promoted to senior vice president, chief information officer.
In his expanded role as CIO, Koneru will partner with company leaders in the development and implementation of digital strategies, including the transformation of customer engagement and interaction, information technologies within products, and internal digital transformation initiatives across the company. As a member of the Executive Leadership Team, Koneru will continue to report to Bryan Hughes, CFO and senior vice president, finance, IT, and strategic planning.
“Sri joined Winnebago Industries two years ago and has been vice president, IT since his arrival,” Hughes said. “In this period, he has made significant contributions, most notably in bolstering a cyber-security platform and building a highly qualified team to execute cyber and digital strategy. His extensive expertise in enterprise architecture, digital transformation, leveraging data, and mobile and cloud technology, as well as a history of leading successful ERP implementations, make him a perfect fit for this expanded role.”
Prior to Winnebago Industries, Koneru was with Xcel Energy as area vice president, IT and digital strategy, where he successfully led a major ERP rollout across the entire enterprise and the deployment of digital tools. He also spent 15 years with Target Corporation in solution delivery and portfolio management roles, overseeing business process automation, monitoring a key global ERP implementation, and translating business strategies into technology roadmaps.
Koneru earned his Bachelor of Engineering in electronics and telecommunication engineering from the University of Bangalore, India.
Reece promoted by Winnebago Industries
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc. recently announced that Chad Reece has been promoted to vice president, government and industry relations.
In his new role, Reece will be responsible for oversight of ongoing engagement with various outdoor industry related organizations, state and national level government and corporate development contacts, and awareness of key legislation trends and issues. He will also support various corporate relations initiatives and report to Stacy Bogart, SVP, general counsel, secretary and corporate responsibility.
A 34-year veteran of Winnebago Industries, Reece has served in many critical leadership roles, most recently as director, corporate relations where he led enterprise branding and had oversight and management of communications and public relations across Winnebago Industries.
Prior to that, Reece served as director of marketing for 15 years. Additionally, he has been active at the board and committee levels with several state and national organizations including the RV Industry Association and was recently elected treasurer of the Iowa Association of Business and Industry. Reece is a graduate of Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, and resides with his wife in Forest City, Iowa, where he serves on a variety of local civic and community boards.
“As VP, Government and Industry Relations, Chad will leverage his long-term government and industry relationships to further enhance Winnebago Industries’ leadership in the outdoor recreation industry,” Bogart commented. ‘He will continue to be a great ambassador for our Company, and I look forward to collaborating with him in his expanded role.”
LeMar Industries promotes Rabey
MILFORD — Tony Rabey has been promoted to sales and customer service manager for LeMar Industries, a subsidiary of Brock Grain Systems.
Rabey’s new responsibilities in this position include the growth and maintenance of customer accounts and relationships. Rabey will lead the LeMar sales team to provide the highest quality structural product solutions designed and produced in Des Moines, Iowa.
A CTB Midwest Employee since 2018, Rabey previously served as a sales representative for LeMar Industries. During his tenure in this role, he collaborated with sales and engineering teams to generate ideal customer structural sales solutions. Rabey joined Brock and LeMar Industries with 13 years of experience working in sales and customer service across the automotive and architectural industries.
Rabey is a graduate of Upper Iowa University, Des Moines, Iowa. He is originally from State Center, Iowa, and currently resides in Ankeny, Iowa.
Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Brock Grain Systems — www.brockgrain.com — is a global provider of grain storage, handling, conditioning and structural systems.
Founded in 1957, Brock offers systems under the Brock and LeMar brands. The company operates facilities in Indiana, Iowa and Missouri and features an extensive dealer network.
Anderson promoted by LeMar Industries
MILFORD — James Anderson has been promoted to supply chain manager for LeMar Industries, a subsidiary of Brock Grain Systems.
Anderson will report to Cary Carter, vice president of Supply Chain and Operational Excellence for Brock Grain Systems, while also coordinating with Nick Kiederlen, plant manager for LeMar’s Des Moines, Iowa, facility.
In his new role, Anderson will provide direct management and oversight of purchasing, planning, receiving, material handling, shipping and customer site deliveries. He will also work closely with suppliers and customers to ensure on-time, complete and error-free delivery of products and projects.
A LeMar employee since 2011, Anderson previously held the positions of shipping manager and planner/scheduler. Before joining LeMar, he gained three years of experience as a shipping manager.
Anderson currently resides in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.
