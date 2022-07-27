Truma hires Allman as key account manager
ELKHART — Truma North America recently added Royer Allman to its growing sales team.
As a key account manager, Allman will cultivate, develop, and maintain positive business partner and consultive relationships with current and prospective partners, according to a news release.
Allman will be based out of the Truma North American headquarters in Elkhart. He will report to Harold Ogden, vice president of sales of Truma North America.
Allman brings with him more than 28 years of sales experience. Most recently, he worked for Mercedes Sprinter Van in the RV industry.
“Royer has a keen understanding of the RV industry and the challenges that it can bring,” said Gerhard Hundsberger, president and CEO of Truma North America. “Truma is thankful to have him on our sales team, and we look forward to his many accomplishments.”
A native to the Elkhart area, Allman was born and raised in Elkhart County.
Truma is a premium solutions partner to the outdoor recreation community. Truma started doing business in North America in 2013, establishing its headquarters in Elkhart.
Tubman named Newmar Corporation president
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc., a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, recently announced that it has appointed Casey Tubman as president of Newmar Corporation, effective Aug. 1.
Mr. Tubman will report to President and CEO Michael Happe, and will be based in Nappanee.
Newmar, established in 1968, is a premier manufacturer of motorized recreational vehicles that represent the pinnacle of luxury, comfort, performance, and design, according to a news release. Newmar became a part of the Winnebago Industries family in 2019.
Tubman joins Winnebago Industries after more than 25 years in a variety of leadership and executive roles at Whirlpool Corporation, a multinational manufacturer of home appliances. He most recently served as vice president and global platform leader–laundry, where he was responsible for product development strategies and execution across five regions and all countries worldwide.
Tubman previously ran Whirlpool’s North American laundry and dishwasher businesses, where he drove significant revenue and profit growth and improved brand differentiation.
An engineer by training, Tubman earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Michigan and an Executive M.B.A. from the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business.
Horizon Bank promotes Browning
MICHIGAN CITY — Horizon Bank recently announced the promotion of Tab Browning to vice president, Information Security.
Browning has over 26 years of experience in the technology field. In 2016, he joined Horizon as the information security director, providing oversight for both cybersecurity and physical security, according to a news release.
Throughout his career, Browning has acquired certifications including Microsoft Systems Engineer and Certified Novell Engineer. He most recently obtained a widely recognized certification, Certified Information Systems Security Professional, after passing a rigorous exam.
Browning has overseen the upgrades and implementation of many security services to keep customer and bank information secure. In addition, he plays an active role in ensuring security devices meet Horizon standards for new branches and acquisitions, the release notes.
Horizon Bancorp Inc. is an independent, commercial bank holding company serving Indiana and Michigan through its commercial banking subsidiary, Horizon Bank.
For more information about Horizon Bancorp Inc., go online to www.horizonbank.com.
Lake City donates to community foundation
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently supported the Community Foundation of Elkhart County with an unrestricted donation of $10,000.
The donation was part of the bank’s 150th anniversary celebration, a year-long commemoration of the bank’s history and commitment to the communities it serves.
To mark the anniversary, the bank announced a donation of $150,000 to community foundations in Indiana in the form of $10,000 gifts to the 15 community foundations in counties where the bank operates.
Lake City Bank, a $6.6 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, is the sixth largest bank headquartered in the state, and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. The bank operates 52 branch offices in northern and central Indiana, delivering technology-driven solutions in a client-centric way to individuals and businesses.
For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.