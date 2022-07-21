Overholser promoted by Interra
GOSHEN — Misty Overholser has been promoted to Interra’s vice president of commercial loan operations.
In her new role, Overholser will lead all loan operations for the credit union’s commercial and agribusiness departments. Additionally, she will direct her team in training, developing and implementation of procedures to best serve membership in these departments.
With almost 20 years of experience at Interra, Overholser has held a variety of roles at the credit union since her start in 2003. Most recently, she served as the lender support manager.
“Each loan that comes through the Commercial Loan Operations team is extremely important to us,” Overholser said. “We know the name on the file is a part owner of the credit union and we take that very seriously.
“We care about our members’ entire financial health, not just their lending needs,” she added.
Overholser is active in the community and is currently involved with 100 Women Who Care Elkhart County.
She resides in Goshen with her husband, Corey, and their two daughters.
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, was charted in 1932 and has assets of $1.6 billion.
Interra currently operates 16 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties in Indiana and via a suite of robust electronic services at interracu.com.
Elkhart chamber to host ribbon-cutting
ELKHART — The Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce and Workbox staffing will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 2 p.m. at 23786 Old U.S. 20 E, Unit A2, Elkhart. The ceremony will be part of Workbox Staffing’s grand opening and open house from 2 to 4 p.m.
Workbox Staffing is an industrial staffing firm specializing in manufacturing and warehousing, according to a news release.
Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Workbox Staffing was established in 1997 and serves clients and employee associates via its branch network with locations in the Midwest, Midatlantic and Southeast regions of the U.S. market.
With industry-leading best-in-class sales, recruiting, customer service, and technical support teams in the niche markets they serve, Workbox Staffing has been recognized five times in recent years as one of America’s Top Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine and is expanding nationally. The company’s innovative high-tech and high-touch strategies differentiate them from global, national and regional competitors alike, the release notes.
Known as the “Can-do Crew,” they are passionate about social responsibility and strive to make a positive difference in the lives of their employees’ associates, clients and teammates.
Workbox Staffing is a member of the American Staffing Association and was recently honored with an American Staffing Association Care Award.
For more information, go online to https://www.workboxstaffing.com/.
EQ United hires new VP of Sales
CASSOPOLIS, Michigan — EQ United recently hired James Witty as the company’s vice president of sales.
With his hiring, Witty brings 24 years of overall sales experience to EQ United, which consists of the EQ Systems, EQ Harness and EQ Logistics divisions.
Witty started his RV career at Nexus. After the migration to Winegard, he was tasked with leading and developing a sales strategy and team.
In his role as vice president of sales, Witty will bring forth opportunities in growth for EQ United and its divisions by creating a strategic focus on all aspects of the company’s financial milestones.
“We are excited to add James to our corporate team as the VP of sales and look forward to all he can do in his role,” said Jason Loose, COO of EQ United. “He holds a high level of skill and knowledge as we continue to move forward with strategy and growth.”
Witty is originally from Michigan City, but moved to Middlebury after 2011.
“My mission is to create and maintain a structured, professional sales team built for aggressive growth and customer retention while continuing to promote a healthy corporate culture and environment,” Witty said of his new role. “We will increase our share of the market as well as grow through adding content per RV as we evolve as a company, developing innovative product solutions for the RV industry.”