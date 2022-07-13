Chore-Time promotes Tom
MILFORD — Kenneth Tom has been promoted to Latin American Regional Sales Manager for Chore-Time.
Tom will now be responsible for collaborating, planning, and executing sales strategies with other regional sales managers to increase sales growth and profitability in Latin America. His duties also include building and maintaining relationships with distributors and customers.
Tom began his career with Chore-Time in 1995 as technical service representative. After multiple promotions, he most recently held the position of technical service manager, in which he traveled to various Latin American countries to install equipment, perform training seminars and work directly with distributors and end users.
A graduate of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Tom has a bachelor’s degree in agricultural systems management with an emphasis on international agriculture. While receiving his education, he began gaining Latin American experience as an exchange student with El Zamorano Pan-American Agricultural School in Honduras.
A native of Wilmont, Tom continues to reside there. He is fluent in English and Spanish, and he has a basic understanding of Portuguese.
With complete end-to-end systems for feeding, feed handling, drinking, egg handling, climate control and house management, Chore-Time is a market leader known for product performance, tailored solutions and a proven independent distribution network.
Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Chore-Time operates globally from facilities in Indiana, Alabama, the Netherlands and Poland.
Burkhart Sign Systems to rebrand
SOUTH BEND — Hayes Design Co. has announced a rebrand of the company’s Burkhart Sign Systems business, which will now be known as Hayes Design Co.
Burkhart Sign Systems, a company that found success in its family legacy, was grateful to the Hayes family for continuing to provide high-quality signage through the company’s acquisition in 2021.
Hayes Design Co. is working with an award-winning marketing agency, J2 Marketing, to execute the rebrand.
The name change is going into effect immediately, while the rebrand and website will change to reflect the new direction in the following months.
“Every brand engages with its audience in a unique way,” said John Moran, senior account executive with Hayes. “That’s why ‘design’ is in our name. We believe signs should be constructed with the materials, textures, and lighting that really speak to your brand. By the time your customers walk into your establishment, they should already have a keen understanding of your identity and your quality. A sign doesn’t just hold your brand, it is a direct representation of your brand.”
Hayes Design Co. also has a strategic plan to expand its services into neon lighting; interior and exterior architecture; and building and vehicle wrapping.
According to Hayes, sign systems have evolved dramatically with new technologies, and the company is committed to introducing innovative advancements to the industry.
BMPRO appoints Bugeja as new COO
ELKHART — Power electronics and RV systems giant BMPRO is set to once again grow its leadership team with the appointment of Alex Bugeja as chief operations officer.
In his new role, Bugeja will oversee the long-term generation of sustainable value to customers in the caravanning and RV industry.
Over his career working with leading Australian organizations like the Reece Group and Jayco Recreational Vehicles Australia, Bugeja has built over 25 years of experience delivering improvement programs and growth and cost management initiatives to meet evolving needs and strategic goals, according to a news release.
His skills include working in complex manufacturing and distribution environments, as well as collaborating with multiple stakeholders and partners both locally and internationally.
As part of his new role, Bugeja will lead and scale BMPRO’s Supply Chain & Production, Research & Development, Engineering Services, Quality, and Executive Service teams, assuming the responsibility of ensuring operational excellence, assurance and delivery of high-quality solutions to the company’s global customer base and partners.
“I’m grateful to be associated with a company that serves the recreational vehicle industry, something that’s been a foundation of my career for the last 17 years at Jayco,” Bugeja said. “I’m also excited to be venturing into new spaces such as power electronics that provide greater exposure to a more varied range of customers. I look forward to working with and representing another great Australian organization, contributing to its ongoing growth and success.”
With over 50 years of experience in power solutions combined with manufacturing and design facilities, BMPRO is a leading experts in RV power and control management. The company has over 150,000 systems installed across various power management, control, and monitoring systems in the RV industry worldwide.
THOR invests in Dragonfly Energy
ELKHART and RENO, Nevada — THOR Industries recently announced that it has made a strategic investment in Dragonfly Energy, a leading deep cycle lithium-ion battery producer to the RV industry.
Dragonfly’s innovative approach to energy storage — including the development of battery packs, energy systems and cell manufacturing technologies — is distinctive in its focus on a best-in-class user experience, according to a news release.
In May 2022, Dragonfly entered into a merger agreement for a business combination transaction with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp.
“Our investment in Dragonfly furthers THOR’s dedication to continuously improving the user experience of THOR RVers by providing them a best-in-class energy storage solution that enables RVers to boondock and camp off the grid,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO of THOR Industries. “Dragonfly has been a valued partner to one of our largest and most successful North American RV companies, Keystone RV, a THOR operating company. The proven success of the products in the field and synergistic value-add relationship made this investment an important one to us. Our alignment with Dragonfly is a natural fit to the evolution of our product lines that empower the owners of our companies’ RVs to Go Everywhere and Stay Anywhere.”
THOR’s equity investment has been completed and is being made ahead of Dragonfly’s previously announced business combination with Chardan NexTech Acquisition 2 Corp., the release notes.
Funding of the business combination includes a $75 million senior secured term loan for which Energy Impact Partners is lead arranger, a $5 million equity investment from Chardan NexTech Investments 2 LLC, and a $150 million Chardan Equity Facility from Chardan, an affiliate of CNTQ’s sponsor.
For more information on the company and its products, go online to www.thorindustries.com.