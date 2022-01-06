Family medicine doctor joins Goshen Physicians
GOSHEN — Dr. Brian Miller is welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Keystone. He provides complete care for the entire family, from newborns and adolescents to young adults and older generations. Dr. Miller has a special interest in preventive care and helping patients take care of their overall health, according to information provided by Goshen Health..
“Dr. Miller’s years of experience in rural medicine give us more ways to serve the needs of families in our community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO.
Dr. Miller earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He completed a residency in family medicine at UPMC St. Margaret in Pittsburgh. For his undergraduate studies, Dr. Miller attended Goshen College, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Molecular Biology.
Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber director says many goals met
SYRACUSE — Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Renea Salyer announced recently that the Chamber grew in membership and had a record year financially in 2021.
Among the accomplishments over the course of the past year, Salyer said that the budget increased substantially, allowing for the addition of a part-time marketing assistant, Jill Garris. The Chamber hosted a job fair; assisted businesses in securing employees through Syracuse Employment Opportunities with more than 110 job postings; partnered with The Shop Local Network to provide additional marketing support to the membership; grew the Chamber’s social media following and engagement; and accomplished gaining 40 new members while retaining 95% of previous members. Eleven ribbon cuttings were conducted. Salyer reported that throughout the year, numerous new businesses opened and/or expanded, and businesses in and around the community remained strong despite worker shortages.
Additionally, Salyer secured Indiana’s Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch as the featured keynote speaker for the upcoming Professional Women’s Luncheon next month.
For additional information regarding the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email Renea@SWChamber.com.
Last call for Chamber reservations
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting & Member Showcase is slated for Jan. 13. The member showcase will begin at 10:30 a.m., with lunch and the annual meeting at noon.
The 2022 annual meeting will take place at the Blue Gate Performing Arts Center, 760 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.
Reservation includes entrance to the annual meeting, consisting of a Blue Gate-catered lunch, the year-in-review, keynote speaker Joe Urbanski, and the board of directors election.
Member price is $20. The nonmember price is $25.
Table sponsorship is $100 but does not include luncheon price.
The member showcase is open to the public. This tradeshow-style showcase offers attendees opportunities to network and gain new clientele. It includes one table and two chairs. Electricity and floor location is on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants should bring a door prize for guests, with a minimum value of $25.
The member showcase costs $50.
To make a reservation, email info@lagrangechamber.org.
Three industry veterans join Surf Broadband leaders
ELKHART — Surf Broadband Solutions, a fiber internet provider in the Great Lakes region, today announced several leadership appointments.
Deborah Crawford has been named chief operating officer, Lana Frank has been named chief marketing officer, and James Turner of Indianapolis has been appointed to Surf Broadband’s Board of Directors.
Crawford and Frank will help spearhead and guide Surf Broadband’s continued expansion of its modern fiber network, joining a leadership team that includes long-time Surf Broadband executives CEO Gene Crusie, Chief Financial Officer Jason Lehman and Chief Technology Officer Patrick Wheeland.
The appointment of Turner to the Board of Directors adds an experienced executive with deep board experience to help guide the company’s strategic planning and growth execution, a statement from the company reads.
“Our vision — to build a state-of-the-art fiber optic network to provide best-in-class internet access across the Great Lakes region — takes a world class team to execute and I am excited to have these three industry veterans join us on our mission,” Crusie said. “Each not only has the experience to help us achieve operational excellence, but the core values to help us change the region, one community at a time, with outstanding customer-centric service.”
