Viewrail implements new wage-protection program for its employees
GOSHEN — Viewrail announced recently the company will institute an inflation-protection plan for all employees beginning this year. Inflation rates will be reviewed quarterly and will process wage increases to match the rates of inflation, according to information provided by the company..
For example, if the rate of inflation increases by 1.4%, then Viewrail will process a 1.4% base-wage increase for all employees.
“This is another outpouring of our belief that each person and their families are eternal beings, and we are committed to treating them that way,” said Troy Burns, Viewrail chief leadership and learning officer. “We want to provide opportunities for growth.”
With the prediction of high inflation rates expected for 2022, Viewrail officials said they are looking to ensure that cost of living wage increases reflect the shift.
“This program does not replace or eliminate the opportunity for wage growth based on individual performance, said Viewrail Human Resources Manager Kim Menczynski. “It is purely designed to ensure no one loses ground to inflation in 2022.”
The rate of inflation used to determine the wage increase will be based on the data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Ceres Solutions to invest in United Prairie
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. — Crawfordsville-based agricultural cooperative Ceres Solutions has announced it will pursue an investment in United Prairie LLC, an agricultural supply business operating in Illinois. Due diligence has begun, with the ownership investment to be finalized by the end of the summer, according to information provided by the Ceres..
“We’re pleased to take this next step in making an investment that will benefit both Ceres Solutions and United Prairie,” said Jeff Troike, CEO of Ceres Solutions.
Curt Miller, CEO of United Prairie LLC, agreed, noting, “The proposal demonstrates the ongoing importance of developing strong strategic partnerships to continue to serve local farmers with products, services, technologies, and innovation. United Prairie’s direction has always been to add cooperative owners that enhance our ability to provide the highest level of service and value to the growers we serve.”
In the proposed purchase, Ceres Solutions would become 20% owner of the operation and existing stakeholders in United Prairie would have reduced ownership percentages accordingly.
Both Ceres Solutions and United Prairie would continue to operate independently in their customer-facing segments and compete in the marketplace.
The agreement is expected to be finalized by late spring, and the transaction completed by Aug. 1.
Lippert promotes Angelus, Collignon to VP spots
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc., a supplier of a broad array of components for original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced Friday that Ty Angelus has been promoted to vice president of Global Logistics, and Brooke Collignon has been promoted to vice president of Global Compliance.
Angelus has 26-plus years of experience in logistics. After graduating from the Gies College of Business – University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1995, he spent the next 20 years at CH Robinson, 15 of which in the role of general manager of their Houston, New York, and Miami offices. In New York in 2008, Lippert became one of his clients and began what has now become a 14-year relationship. In 2016, Angelus joined the Lippert team as director of Global Logistics. In his new role, he will continue to lead all global logistics initiatives as well as be responsible for the oversight of plant 152 (Lippert’s largest distribution facility at 1 million square feet).
Collignon came to Lippert in 2018 after 13 years with Cabela’s Inc. in Sidney, Nebraska, where she was the former director of Supply Chain Strategy. She was initially hired as the import/export manager and was promoted to director of Supply Chain Compliance in 2020. She had the opportunity to build a Global Trade Compliance program for Lippert as the challenges of tariffs from China were announced and implemented. She has also been focused on developing a team that will streamline processes and ensure regulatory compliance for Lippert. In her new role, she will continue leading the import/export compliance team, and she will also be assuming responsibility for Lippert’s vendor compliance as well as driving the company’s EDI initiative forward with all of its suppliers.
“Brooke’s expertise in compliance has been key in making sure we are doing the right things at the right time when it comes to all things import and export,” Meiner said. “She is not only one that protects us from potential penalties, but has been key in working with operations and engineering to reclass items and even file for rulings to reduce certain tariffs and duties on items.”
Collignon is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection licensed customs broker. She resides in Smithville, Missouri, with her husband, Scott, and children, John and Madelyn. She enjoys the outdoors and spending time with her family boating and in their RV.
