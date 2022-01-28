Carter promoted to VP at Brock Grain Systems
MILFORD — Cary Carter has been promoted to vice president of Supply Chain and Operational Excellence for Brock Grain Systems, according to Jack Stambaugh, vice president and general manager for the CTB Inc. business unit.
In his new position, CTB officials stated in a news release that Carter will be responsible for the performance of all supply chain functions, including procurement, planning, scheduling and inventory control. He will also collaborate with all Brock facilities to leverage and expand Brock’s operational excellence program.
Prior to his promotion, Carter was the plant manager for Brock’s Vincennes facility where he was responsible for budgeting and quality, delivery and talent management. Prior to moving to Vincennes, Carter gained experience in the roles of customer service manager; plant superintendent and purchasing, planning and fabrication manager for Beard Industries, Frankfort, and later Brock, which acquired Beard.
A native of the Frankfort area, where he grew up on the farm, Carter is an honors graduate from Purdue University, West Lafayette, with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and business management. He also earned a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan, Marion.
Carter plans to relocate to the Milford area.
First State Bank announces recent staff promotions
MIDDLEBURY — First State Bank recently announced several promotions for 2022.
Lance Weirich was promoted to senior vice president of residential mortgage lending. Weirich, who works primarily from the Middlebury location, has a bachelor of science degree in finance from Indiana University, Indianapolis, and completed his studies in 2021 at the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin. He is a member of the Indiana Bankers Association Leadership Division and has been a part of the First State Bank team for more than 12 years.
Jim Neff was promoted to vice president and commercial lender in the Middlebury office. Neff has been with First State Bank for more than four years and has more than 13 years of financial services experience. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business from Goshen College, is the current board chairman for the Middlebury Chamber of Commerce, is a board member for Menno-Hof and a member of the Goshen Rotary Club.
Kirsten King was promoted to assistant vice president of deposit operations. King came to First State Bank in 2016 after graduating from Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia, Kentucky, with a degree in Business Administration. She has served in several roles in the deposit operations department, most recently managing new product implementation as a product specialist.
Jessica Hamood was promoted to assistant vice president of in deposit operations. She is currently the manager of the Operations & Customer Support Department in the Middlebury office and has 10 years of banking experience. Hamood has been a part of First State Bank for the past three years, primarily focusing on branch management, bank operations and customer service.
Peggy Guyas was promoted to residential mortgage office in the Goshen office. Guyas has a bachelor of science degree in Business Management from Davenport University and started her banking career in 1981. She has been a mortgage lender since 2013 and has been with First State Bank for more than two years. She is a member of the Elkhart County Board of Realtors and Elkhart County Home Builders Association and is the financial officer for her family business.
Grace Carlson was promoted to branch operations officer for the Elkhart Region. In this role, Carlson will manage branch offices and retail staff for the Elkhart Riverwalk and Cobblestone locations. Carlson has 12 years of retail banking experience and started her First State Bank career two years ago as branch operations manager in the Middlebury office.
First State Bank is headquartered in Middlebury and has seven locations in Middlebury, Elkhart, Goshen and South Bend.
