Hoffer named Interra’s business development officer
GOSHEN — Interra Credit Union’s Heidi Hoffer joined the Treasury Management team as the business development officer, said Jason Dewart, vice president of Treasury Management for Interra. Hoffer will tailor solutions that create effective efficiencies and increase productivity for the credit union’s business members, he explained.
A part of the Interra team since 2015, Hoffer has held a variety of roles at the credit union in retail and training. Previously, she served as a learning and performance consultant in the training department. She said she looks forward to taking on this new role as business development officer.
“My goal is to create a personalized member experience while finding business solutions that not only create efficiencies but also drive business growth and productivity,” Hoffer said. “What energizes me most about this new position is the ability to build relationships, not only with members, but also within the communities we serve.”
Originally from Nappanee, Hoffer holds a bachelor’s degree in Consumer Science and Retailing from Purdue University, West Lafayette. She currently resides in Goshen with her husband, Matt, and their daughter.
Nuway adds team member
GOSHEN — Nuway Construction, a design-build general contractor in Goshen, announced the addition of a new team member.
Sophia Chupp recently joined Nuway Construction as a human resources generalist. In this position, Chupp will assist with the onboarding process and the maintenance of employee information in addition to assisting with other office tasks, such as the preparation of proposals. Chupp earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources from Indiana University South Bend, and hopes to one day open her own allergy-friendly bakery.
Primary care doctor joins Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Ligonier
GOSHEN — Dr. Rebecca Johnson, DO, has joined Goshen Physicians Family Medicine in Ligonier. Dr. Johnson specializes in geriatrics and primarily provides care for adult patients of all ages who have diverse needs to manage a wide range of diseases, illnesses and chronic conditions.
Dr. Johnson has practiced internal medicine in the Warsaw area since 2005. She also has served as a medical director for senior rehabilitation and healthcare facilities, hospice and home care services in Kosciusko County.
“Our patients welcome the experience that Dr. Johnson brings to our family medicine practice in Ligonier,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “She shares our mission to expand access to care and build the health and well-being of our community.”
Johnson graduated as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in family medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She received her bachelor’s degree from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana.
Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber announces appointments
SYRACUSE — SWCC Foundation, a separate 501c3 organization within the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce, recently had appointments to its board of directors.
The board members will each serve a two-year term. Appointments include: Dennis Pressler (president) with Stoney Point LLC; Lindsey Parker (vice president) at Tippy Creek Winery; Jeanetta Slabaugh (treasurer) with Horizon Bank; Dr. Steve Troyer, superintendent of Wawasee Community Schools; Virginia Cazier, the town clerk of Syracuse; Ben Plikerd, representing Brook Pointe Resort; Ryan Austin, Bankers Life; Mary Moretto, Chautauqua-Wawasee; and two community members, Mindy Beyeler and Kip Schumm.
The board will be continuing its efforts on special projects that include a multi-phased place-making plan to enhance the Syracuse downtown and village areas, supporting the parks and trails and educational opportunities for business owners, according to a news release issued by the Chamber. Also, they will oversee the Red Canoe Fund that serves as a unique community enhancement with the intent of making Syracuse special with dedicated canoes that are filled with various plants and flowers to welcome those entering Syracuse.
For additional information regarding the Syracuse-Wawasee Chamber of Commerce or the SWCC Foundation, call 574-457-5637, visit online at SWChamber.com or email: info@SWChamber.com.
Lippert introduces Road Defense powder coating technology
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. announced Wednesday that it is upgrading the formula for all powder coatings on chassis out of the Goshen and Middlebury locations, which serves all of its original equipment manufacturer customers.
The change, Lippert officials stated in a press release, comes as a result of Lippert and AkzoNobel collaborating “to raise the bar in product performance and innovative manufacturing processes. The powder coating technology and performance is the best AkzoNobel has to offer, ultimately taking Lippert chassis products to new heights.”
The Road Defense powder coating formula is designed to provide a more uniform density and give the chassis more protection against the elements, the release reads.
