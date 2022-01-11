Dec-O-Art’s Fred Dosmann receives Associate Member of the Year Award
ELKHART — The National Association of Trailer Manufacturers has awarded Dec-O-Art’s Fred Dosmann with the title of Associate Member of the Year for 2022. This annual award is presented to Dosmann in acknowledgement of his significant contribution to the trailer manufacturing industry, according to information provided by Dec-O-Art. This recognition will be awarded at the 2022 NATM Convention and Trade Show in Tampa, Florida, in early February.
“I am very proud to have been associated with the NATM for over 30 years,” Dosmann said. “It has been an honor to be able to see their maturity, along with mine, throughout the years. We’ve collaborated with them since the ground level, before they were incorporated, so it’s neat to see the growth in the committee.”
During those 30 years of service in the NATM organization, Dosmann worked diligently along with the organization and their members on behalf of Dec-O-Art, according to company officials.
Dec-O-Art is a family-owned label printing company founded in 1971 and located in Elkhart. Dosmann’s father, Charles Dosmann was the founder and after more than 50 years of service, Dec-O-Art has become a top source of quality labels and services to manufacturers of RV's, trailers, and boats to automotive, aerospace, and even government affiliates. ISO 9001-certified since 2002, Dec-O-Art specializes in screen printing, digital printing, finishing and more.
Dosmann began his career with Dec-O-Art in 1980. He worked in production, estimating and sales before becoming an owner of Dec-O-Art. He led the company as a co-owner for more than 35 years.
Dosmann said he is excited to attend the NATM 2022 Conference as his last official conference and hand off the torch to his nephew, Nathan Dosmann, president and owner of Dec-O-Art.
Friday deadline to apply for ag internship
ELKHART — Friday is the deadline for high school students to apply for a hands-on learning opportunity in the ag industry.
The Community Foundation of Elkhart County recently awarded Bushelcraft Farm Corp. $10,000 to assist with piloting a January to May internship program. This project has a focus on career pathways, one of the priority areas for CFEC, according to information provided by Bushelcraft.
Bushelcraft now seeks Elkhart County high school student applicants interested in outdoor careers and small-scale agriculture. By completing internships offered by Bushelcraft, Elkhart County high school interns have opportunities to earn credit for hands-on learning, become exposed to a variety of outdoor careers and fields of study, and gain job skills while also receiving pay, the release reads. Interns will also complete an on-farm project, present their work and get feedback from professionals.
“We are thrilled when organizations offer creative solutions to open career pathways to young people in our community,” said Amanda Jamison, senior program officer at the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. “The Community Foundation of Elkhart County is pleased to support initiatives that help our students understand the broad range of opportunities as they explore careers.”
Bushelcraft Executive Director Jon Zirkle noted that, “With this grant and with other support from donors and corporate sponsors, Bushelcraft will be able to give five high school interns a rich experience in small-scale diversified agriculture and pay its part-time support staff. As a new educational farm in Elkhart County, we couldn’t be more excited to work with local youth. Elkhart County high schools want work-based learning opportunities for students. We can help.”
High school applicants from Elkhart County should apply online at www.bushelcraftfarm.org before this Friday. Interested donors and corporate sponsors can learn about Bushelcraft and express interest through its website, by emailing info@bushelcraftfarm.org, or by calling 574-612-5063.
Warsaw Community Development Corp. rebrands to Main Street Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Development Corp. announced recently they are now operating under a new name, Main Street Warsaw.
This rebranding strategy, according to Chamber officials, reflects both the evolution of the organization and as well as its vision for the future. Along with the name change, a new organization logo was designed by Blue Note Design.
Main Street Warsaw Executive Director Rob Parker said, “I am thrilled with the new name and what it represents. While Main Street Warsaw will continue to keep the same mission as WCDC, having the new name showcases the desire to grow Warsaw into a vibrant, cultural center for our community.”
Main Street Warsaw’s mission is to further encourage the economic development of Warsaw’s Central Business District through investments in people, buildings, businesses and land. The Warsaw Community Development Corp., now known as Main Street Warsaw, began as a downtown association in 1976.
Voting opens in Coolest Thing Made in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The first ever Coolest Thing Made in Indiana tournament has officially tipped off with online voting now open. The Indiana Chamber of Commerce contest, which celebrates the state’s long manufacturing history, boasts a 65-company field. Nearly 50 Hoosier communities in 35 counties are represented.
Online voting for the competition takes place at www.indianachamber.com/coolestthing.
Entered companies face off in a single-elimination bracket format with winners chosen through public fan voting. Each winner goes to the next round until the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana champion is crowned. For fairness, the initial matchups were generated via an online randomizer, notes the Indiana Chamber.
“We put the call out for months that we wanted to hear from manufacturers of all kind of things — and we certainly did. Among the entries are very familiar products and some emergent ones that are just starting to make their mark,” says Kevin Brinegar, Indiana Chamber president and CEO.
“We encourage all entrants to get the word out to their staff and on their social media accounts to rally support for their product.”
Each entrant includes a photo and product description to aid in voting. A voter may vote once per matchup per round. The number of votes received will be reset at the beginning of each round.
The timeline of each round of voting:
• Round 1: Week of Jan. 10
• Round 2: Week of Jan. 17
• Round 3: Week of Jan. 24
• Round 4: Week of Jan. 31
• Semis: Feb. 7-9
• Finals: Feb. 10-14
The champion will be announced Feb. 15 at the Indiana Chamber’s Chamber Day Event.
Entry in the tournament is free. To participate, a company did not need to be headquartered in Indiana, but the product entered must be manufactured in the state. Companies are limited to having one product nominated for entry.
Local entries include:
Janus Motorcycles, Goshen, hand-built motorcycles; https://www.janusmotorcycles.com
Blue Fox Farms LLC, Wawaka, which sells dormant native plant roots; http://www.strandnursery.com/.
Centre Light Solutions, Mishawaka, Strialite stretch mark solution; www.Strialite.com.
Conn Selmer Inc., Elkhart, handmade Artist Select Bach trumpets; https://select.conn-selmer.com/.
Gen-Y Hitch, Nappanee, the BOSS torsion-flex drop hitch; www.genyhitch.com.
Laidig Systems Inc., Mishawaka, silo reclaim systems to automate the unloading of dry bulk materials; www.Laidig.com.
Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles North America Inc., Elkhart, UV purifier; https://www.valeothermalbus.com/us_en/Innovation/UV-air-purification
Viewrail, Syracuse, floating stair systems; http://www.viewrail.com/floating-stairs.
Elkhart announces program launch
ELKHART — Elkhart city officials recently appropriated $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the Small Business Continuity Program.
According to information provided by the city, many small businesses have been challenged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with closings, supply-chain disruptions, labor shortages and more. The Small Business Continuity Program is designed to create a more resilient small business community by providing the funding to relieve some immediate needs and for tools that build capacity to better position businesses to overcome the unexpected challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are two primary goals of the program, city officials stated in the press release.
The first is to provide relief where needed for immediate routine expenses including rent/mortgage and utilities. The second is to help small businesses build the capacity needed to adjust and rebound from unexpected challenges.
Examples of allowable uses for capacity building are technology upgrades, training, technical assistance, signage or façade upgrades, supply change diversification, space expansion or reconfiguration and marketing.
Examples of permissible uses include:
- Rent/Mortgage
- Utilities
- Technology upgrades that increase resiliency: website and/or app development and inventory tracking system
- Training and technical assistance
- Signage or façade upgrades
- Expand or diversify product offering; additional supplies and materials and expand or reconfigure space
- Marketing and promotion
“Elkhart’s small businesses are a vital driver of economic growth and community engagement,” Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson said. “From restaurants to marketing to RV suppliers, our small businesses are diverse and have shown incredible resolve over the last two years. This grant program provides necessary flexibility and support to allow these businesses to survive and thrive in the years to come.”
The city of Elkhart has appropriated $400,000 of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to fund the Small Business Continuity Program. These funds will be awarded in two rounds of $200,000 each.
The deadline to apply for funding from the first round is Jan. 31. The maximum award amount for any business is 10% of its total revenue from 2019 up to $25,000. If the business did not exist for the full year of 2019, the maximum a business may receive is 10% of total revenue from 2020 up to $25,000. While businesses may submit an application for both rounds, a business will not be awarded more than one grant. The application will be available on the city’s website, or business owners can email Kristen Smole (Kristen.Smole@coei.org) for an application to be emailed to them.
In order to meet grant requirements businesses must meet the following criteria:
- Have a physical location within the city of Elkhart
- Currently have ongoing business activity
- Have $500,000 or less in annual revenue
- Employ 25 or fewer employees
- Be able to demonstrate financial harm due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples include: The business being forced to close for a week or more due to a consequence of the pandemic like public health requirements, supply chain disruption, or labor shortages; decrease in profit/increase in losses in 2020 and/or 2021 due to the pandemic.
- Submit all required reports. Required reporting include but may not be limited to: 2019 and 2020 tax returns (only 2020 if you were not open in 2019); payroll documents to demonstrate payroll levels (ex W-3 or 941); estimates from vendors; or other documents that may demonstrate economic harm as requested.
Thor Industries publishes sustainability report
ELKHART — RV manufacturer Thor Industries Inc. published its fourth annual sustainability report detailing the company's sustainability efforts for fiscal year 2021 across its global family of operating companies.
"We're proud of our sustainability journey, which is an integral and ongoing part of our culture," said Bob Martin, Thor president and CEO. "We are proactively addressing environmental, social and governance risk, and we believe these ongoing sustainability efforts will have a very positive impact on our business, consumers, team members, partners and the communities in which we live, work and play."
Thor officials said the company takes its responsibility to promote a clean and safe environment through responsible and sustainable business practices very seriously. In FY2021, Thor officials said they took significant steps in the company’s sustainability journey to lead the way for the industry.
Specifically:
- Thor took steps toward achieving 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions, the interim target of its carbon net-neutral goal by 2050, as part of Thor's June 2020 commitment to "Business Ambition for 1.5˚C."
- Erwin Hymer Group, a Thor company, became a carbon net-neutral manufacturer in FY2021, a significant milestone and a first for the RV industry.
- Thor achieved an important highpoint in its sustainability journey by voluntarily completing the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Carbon & Climate Questionnaire in March 2021, which the company will complete annually.
- Thor's Board of Directors renamed its Governance and Nomination Committee to the Environmental, Social and Governance and Nomination Committee, as a testament to its focus on, and commitment to sustainability.
- The company continued its commitment to “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” by engaging a chief people and inclusion consultant to develop a DEI framework and benchmark initiatives, implement new recruiting and retention strategies, create an inclusive culture and build partnerships which serve diverse communities through Thor's Inclusion Committee.
- Thor appointed its first chief innovation officer to develop the company's vision for evolving advanced technologies and optimizing innovation. Thor’s leaders believe its innovation focus will help to reduce the company's carbon footprint and achieve its sustainability goals across the Thor family of companies, globally.
- The company partnered with and supported more than 60 nonprofit organizations across the Thor family of companies, as well as supported National Forest Foundation as one of the foundation's most significant corporate sponsors .
- Thor founded the Together Outdoors Coalition, in partnership with Outdoor Recreation Roundtable. The coalition's mandate is to work to make the outdoors a more diversified, inclusive and inviting place through education, equity and action through the joined forces of organizations across the outdoor economy, company officials said.
"Our global sustainability program highlights our deep-rooted commitment to better the lives of our team members and customers, foster the viability of communities, and promote a clean and safe environment," said Todd Woelfer, Thor chief operating officer. "The products that our companies build inspire people to travel, build connections with family and friends, and develop a lasting appreciation for nature, and our sustainability efforts are beneficial for our company, our customers, the industry and the environment over the long term."
