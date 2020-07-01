First State Bank earns top 40 ranking
MIDDLEBURY — Crystal Valley Financial Corp., the holding company for First State Bank, recently announced it has been named once again to American Banker magazine’s “Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks.” The listing is based on the company’s three-year average return on equity (ROE) through Dec. 31, 2019. This marks the fourth year in a row for the recognition and First State Bank’s second year in the top 40 with a 39th place ranking.
“First State Bank is proud to be named in American Banker magazine’s list of top performing banks over the past several years,” First State Bank President and CEO D. Joe Caffee said.
First State Bank is celebrating its 110th year in business. In that time, they’ve expanded into seven locations across two counties. Also unique to First State Bank is the School Spirit Debit Card program, supporting 13 Michiana schools to donate more than $150,000 for student activities.
For more information, visit First State Bank on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn or at www.Bfirst.bank.
Barletta to offer holiday hotline
BRISTOL — Barletta Pontoon Boat’s Customer Service Holiday Hotline will be available to any Barletta owners out on the water this July 4th holiday weekend.
“It’s our goal to make sure our Barletta family enjoys as much time on the water as possible, that’s why this holiday hotline is such a big part of who we are. We continue to set the standard in the industry for the ultimate customer experience and we look forward to making sure our owners have the best holiday weekend possible,” Jeff Haradine, vice president of sales for Barletta Pontoon Boats, said.
This weekend, Barletta will offer a manned “hotline” that customers can call for assistance if they happen to into run into issues while out on the water with family and friends, or worse yet, are not be able to get onto the water at all, company officials said.
Customers will be able to reach the Barletta Holiday Hotline between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The hotline will be manned by the in-house trained Barletta technicians. The phone number will be on the Barletta website and social media sites starting Friday. Customers calling after hotline hours can leave a message and they will be contacted expediently, officials state in a news release.
Interra’s Teshka makes Michiana 40 under 40 list
GOSHEN — Interra recently announced business development officer Jake Teshka has been recognized as a 2020 40 under 40 inductee.
“I am honored to have been named in this year’s Michiana 40 under 40 class,” Teshka said. “As a lifelong area resident, I recognize just how much our community has given me, personally and professionally, as I have built my life and family here.”
Michiana 40 under 40, an annual program that is in collaboration with the South Bend Regional Chamber, Young Professionals Network South Bend and other local partners, highlights the region’s most talented and dedicated young professionals who demonstrate career success and community engagement, all before the age of 40, according to a recent news release from Interra.
Teshka received his bachelor’s degree in political science from Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer and his master’s degree in public affairs from Indiana University South Bend.
Originally from South Bend, he resides in the South Bend community with his wife, Hannah, and children.
Interra operates 15 offices in Elkhart, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Marshall and Noble counties and via a suite of electronic services at interracu.com.
