Kosciusko Chamber hires new LaunchPad employee
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Barb Smolen to its staff as the new LaunchPad administrative assistant. In her role, Smolen will provide administrative support to the LaunchPad director, including — but not limited to — correspondence, grant management, meeting coordination and operating systems. She will assist in the preparation, tracking and reporting of LaunchPad’s operating and special project budget, preparation and distribution of coaching and training materials and prepare correspondence to supporters.
Smolen grew up in northwest Indiana and is a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School in Whiting, Indiana. She and her family moved to Warsaw in 1988 and have been a part of the Kosciusko Community ever since. Most recently, Smolen held the position of Warsaw Education Foundation executive director. She served in that position for 15 years.
LaunchPad Director Sherry Searles said, “LaunchPad is thrilled to add an additional part time position and even more excited to have Barb Smolen filling that role. Barb brings her experience in grant management, organization, data tracking, and managing projects. She will be working with LaunchPad to fulfill our mission of creating more high quality and affordable childcare seats.”
Bowerman joins Interra Mortgage
GOSHEN — Ben Bowerman has been named mortgage loan adviser, Todd Potter, senior vice president of Mortgage Services at Interra Credit Union, announced recently. Bowerman will assist members with their various mortgage needs.
With over eight years of experience in mortgage services, Bowerman said he is looking forward to expanding his industry knowledge at Interra.
“I value family and fellowship greatly,” Bowerman stated. “I look forward to serving at Interra and empowering our members through education as we work together on their mortgage goals and needs,” he added.
Originally from Celina, Ohio, Bowerman has lived in Michiana for the last 30 years. Bowerman received a bachelor’s degree from Bethel University, Mishawaka, and is Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage licensed. He is actively involved with several community organizations including Habitat for Humanity, Indiana Mortgage Bankers Association and St. Joseph Board of Realtors. He currently resides in Mishawaka, with his wife and three children.
Stanger named VP at Maple Leaf Farms
LEESBURG — Lori Stanger has been named vice president of human resources for Maple Leaf Farms Inc. In this role, she will oversee the activities and staff of the company’s human resources department.
“Lori is a talented leader who brings a wealth of human resources experience to our company,” said Maple Leaf Farms Co-President John Tucker. “Her range of knowledge combined with her passion for people make her an ideal leader for our HR department.”
Prior to joining Maple Leaf Farms, Stanger served as chief human resources officer and vice president of human resources at area businesses. She has also worked as general counsel for both privately owned and publicly traded companies.
“We are excited to have Lori come into this role at a time when employers are facing a very challenging market for talent,” said CEO Scott Reinholt. “She will be an asset as we continue to provide a positive work environment and competitive benefits.”
REAL Services welcome new president, CEO
SOUTH BEND — REAL Services’ Executive Committee and Board of Directors have announced Karla Fales as the organization’s next president and CEO.
Following in the footsteps of Becky Zaseck (2007-2021) and Lester Fox (1966-2006), Fales is only the third person to hold this title in the nonprofit’s 56-year history, according to information provided by REAL Services.
“Karla shares the same passion for service as her predecessors,” said Ryan Brennan, chairman of REAL Services Board of Directors. “Which was an essential quality in our search for our next leader.”
Kittleman, a renowned nonprofit executive recruiting firm, conducted the national search.
“The responsibility of hiring the new president and CEO, the third in our agency’s history, is one of the most crucial responsibilities entrusted to us. We approached this search thoughtfully and thoroughly, determined to select an individual worthy of those we serve in our community. We are thrilled to have found Karla,” Brennan said. “Her professional experience and expertise position her perfectly for overseeing and growing REAL Services’ vital programs, ensuring the protection of some of our community’s most vulnerable populations.”
Fales’ professional background includes 13 years as CEO for CareWell Services Southwest, an Area Agency on Aging that serves eight counties in Michigan. Her experience also includes service in the following roles: manager at Office of Senior Services, director of Planning and Project Development at Burnham Brook Center and director of Grants and Project Development at Community Action Agency of South-Central Michigan.
Fales will begin her new role as president and CEO of REAL Services on March 7.
CTB announces employee milestones
MILFORD — CTB Inc. has announced the names of its employees who achieved work milestones during the fourth quarter of 2021. The company thanks and congratulates the following employees for their recent anniversaries, ranging from 20 to 40 years of service:
40 years of service: Dave Doll and Perry Weimer
30 years of service: John Hummel
20 years of service: Steven Bullock
“We are very pleased to announce CTB’s latest work anniversaries, including some employees who have been with us for a remarkable 40 years,” said Michael J. Kissane, CTB executive vice president and chief administrative officer. “The company is very fortunate to have such a dedicated group of people working toward our global mission of Helping to Feed a Hungry World.”
The employees working at the following CTB locations: Milford and Vincennes, Indiana; Des Moines and Sheffield, Iowa; and Anderson, Missouri.
New executive chef to guide menu development at Wings Etc.
FORT WAYNE — With the addition of Executive Chef Josh Farmer to its culinary team, Wings Etc. Grill & Pub leaders said they will be refining and improving food and drink offerings as it continues experiencing record sales and system growth.
Farmer comes to Wings Etc. with 21 years of food service experience, most recently as executive chef for the South Bend Cubs baseball organization.
“We are thrilled to welcome Josh to the team as our executive chef,” said Wings Etc. CEO Rob Hensmann. “His years of experience working with award-winning restaurants and some of the most recognized organizations in the food industry will be a great asset.”
Farmer received his culinary arts degree from Le Cordon Bleu in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and — in addition to the South Bend Cubs position — has filled chef roles at highly acclaimed restaurants including Solera in Minneapolis, which was named one of the 10 best restaurants in the world in 2003. Farmer also served as executive chef for Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano in Carmel, Indiana, and has held chef positions at Seasons 52, Indianapolis, and The Breakers — a 5-star resort with over a dozen kitchens in Palm Beach, Florida.
Farmer, who resides in the greater South Bend area with his wife, Lindsay, and their daughter, Ava, is passionate about sharing what he’s learned with others.
Wings Etc. operates two restaurants in Goshen.
