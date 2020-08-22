Ernie Smith joins Lacasa as chief financial officer
GOSHEN — Lacasa Inc. has hired Ernie Smith as chief financial officer.
Smith has more than 25 years of experience in financial leadership for individual and family services organizations as well as manufacturing industries, a news release from Lacasa states.
“As a lifelong resident of Elkhart, I have heard of and seen many great things that Lacasa has done for Elkhart County,” Smith said. “I am both thrilled and humbled for this opportunity and look forward to being a part of the Leadership team of Lacasa for many years to come.”
Smith will lead Lacasa’s financial operations, risk management, and information technology. His predecessor, James Davis, continues in the role of chief operating officer, focusing on operations, human resources and strategic initiatives.
Lacasa Inc. is a community housing development organization.
Philip A. Shenk added to Kruggel Lawton CPAs staff
GOSHEN — Kruggel Lawton CPAs, an accounting and business advisory firm, has hired Philip A. Shenk, CPA, to manage its local office.
Shenk attended Bethany Christian Schools, and received a bachelor of arts degree in accounting, Summa Cum Laude, from Goshen College. While at Goshen, he was an Academic Peer Tutor and a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Scholar-Athlete Award recipient.
Shenk formerly worked at Crowe LLP in Indianapolis and MutualBank at the company’s headquarters in Muncie. He was promoted to assistant controller while at the bank.
In his role at Kruggel Lawton, Shenk manages the delivery of audit and related services to clients, including planning, staff coaching and supervision and client communications.
Shenk and his wife, Dr. Anne Lehman Shenk, live in Goshen.
Chamber to host area Higher Educational Institutions in forum
ELKHART — The Education/Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a breakfast with representatives from four local higher educational institutions to discuss how they are meeting the needs of the business community.
The panel will include Chancellor Susan Elrod, Indiana University South Bend; Curt Hemmeler, RV Technical Institute; Mark Melnick, Ivy Tech Community College; and Alysha Liljeqvist, Goshen College.
The event will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the RV/MH Hall of Fame / Northern Indiana Event Center, 21565 Executive Pkwy., Elkhart. The program will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Registration is available at www.elkhart.org/events. Registration deadline is Monday.
Many companies oppose holding Olympics in 2021
TOKYO — A majority of Japanese companies among almost 13,000 surveyed oppose holding the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics next year, according to an online study published Thursday.
The survey by a Japanese research company, published by the Kyodo news agency, showed 27.8% want the games to be canceled, and 25.8% said they should be postponed again. The Olympics were originally planned for this year but were been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee have said if the Olympics can’t be held next year, they will be canceled.
In the survey, 46.2% said they wanted the games to go ahead in some form and open on July 23, 2021.
The survey was conducted by Tokyo Shoko Research and covered 12,857 companies, Kyodo said.
Japan is heavily invested in the Olympics and is spending officially $12.6 billion, though a government audit says the number is twice that large.
Japan and Tokyo have suffered moderately from the pandemic, but new cases have been rising steadily in the last several weeks, particularly in urban areas.
Japan has reported about 1,100 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
