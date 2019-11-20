Classic Transport promotes executives
ELKHART — Classic Transport has announced promotions of three people in leadership roles.
Jodi Schieber now serves as Classic Transport’s president and provides strategic leadership for the company. She started with Classic Transport in 2001 and has held positions as transportation coordinator and towable operations manager. Most recently, Schieber served as general manager.
“I follow excellent role models who showed us how to lead with integrity,” Schieber said. “As we move forward, we want to remain faithful to our mission to deliver quality customer service and maintain quality relationships with our customers.”
Dennis Pontius, now vice president, leads the sales and marketing efforts for Classic Transport. He has been with the company since 2005.
Adam Warner has been promoted to chief financial officer. He is responsible for managing the company’s finances and overseeing the accounting and human resource departments. Previously, Warner served assistant controller and controller. He joined Classic Transport in 2014.
A news release from the company states Duane Schlabach, formerly president, continues to serve on the board of directors. He remains involved with daily operations and provides mentoring for the current management team.
The Elkhart-based company provides transportation services, primarily for the recreational vehicle industry.
Local counties designated disaster loan areas
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available to small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and private nonprofit organizations located in Elkhart, La Porte, LaGrange, St. Joseph and Steuben counties. The eligibility is a result of excessive rain, flooding, flash flooding and abnormally cold temperatures that began March 1.
“These counties are eligible because they are contiguous to one or more primary counties in Michigan. The Small Business Administration recognizes that disasters do not usually stop at county or state lines. For that reason, counties adjacent to primary counties named in the declaration are included,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA’s field operations center east.
Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster. With the exception of aquaculture enterprises, SBA cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.
The loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4% for small businesses and 2.75% for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years. The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, type of activity and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition. These working capital loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred. The loans are not intended to replace lost sales or profits.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s website at Disasterloan.sba.gov.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
Submit completed loan applications to SBA no later than June 30, 2020.
GM suing Fiat Chrysler over UAW bribery
DETROIT — General Motors is suing Fiat Chrysler, alleging that its crosstown rival got an unfair business advantage by bribing officials of the United Auto Workers union.
The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleges that FCA was involved in racketeering by paying millions in bribes to get concessions and gain advantages in three labor agreements with the union.
Details of the racketeering have been exposed in a federal probe of corruption at the union that has resulted in multiple arrests starting in 2017.
The lawsuit alleges that Fiat Chrysler corrupted the bargaining process with the UAW in the 2009, 2011 and 2015 union contracts to gain advantages over General Motors.
“FCA was the clear sponsor of pervasive wrongdoing, paying millions of dollars in bribes to obtain concessions” from the union, GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said. “FCA’s manipulation of the collective bargaining process resulted in unfair labor costs and operational advantages for it, causing harm to GM.”
In a statement, Fiat Chrysler called the lawsuit “meritless” and said it would defend itself vigorously. It also accused GM of trying to disrupt its proposed merger with French automaker PSA Peugeot as well as ongoing contract talks with the UAW.
“We are astonished by this filing, both its content and its timing,” Fiat Chrysler said. “We intend to vigorously defend against this meritless lawsuit and pursue all legal remedies in response to it.”
Glidden alleged that Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, who died last year, was a “central figure” in the conspiracy, which was designed to put GM at a cost disadvantage to FCA.
In addition to Fiat Chrysler, the lawsuit names former FCA labor relations chief Alphons Iacobelli, and former FCA officials Jerome Durden and Michael Brown as defendants. All have pleaded guilty in the federal corruption probe, which has alleged that Fiat Chrysler bribed UAW officials to keep them “fat, dumb and happy.”
Authorities have said that payments were made through a training center jointly run by the company and the UAW. Durden handled the training center’s finances, and Brown helped run the center.
After leaving Fiat Chrysler, Iacobelli went to GM’s labor relations department in 2016. After his indictment in August of 2017, he was suspended, and fired the following December.
In a separate statement, the UAW said it had multiple safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of its contracts negotiated with Fiat Chrysler, including reviews by local and international union officials.
Earnings vs debt stats for education now online
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Education Department has released information for the first time that allows students to compare earnings and debt averages from specific college programs, rather than at the school as a whole.
The department’s updated College Scorecard website was launched Wednesday to help students evaluate their college choices. The site lets students search individual majors at a school and see how much graduates typically earned and owed a year after graduation.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says it provides “real information students need to make informed, personalized decisions about their education.”
The Obama administration published similar data from for-profit colleges and pledged to cut funding to ineffective programs. DeVos sidelined that approach. She promised instead to give students information from all types of schools so they could make decisions for themselves.
Disney says Plus hacks stem from breaches at other companies
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney said Disney Plus account passwords being sold in underground hacking forums are coming from previous breaches at other companies, predating last week’s launch of its streaming service.
The company reiterated Wednesday that it found no evidence of a security breach and that account problems are limited to “a very small percentage of users” of Disney Plus.
Disney and other traditional media companies are trying to capture the subscription revenue now going to Netflix and other streaming giants. Helped by promotions, including a free year for some Verizon customers, Disney Plus attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.
The news site ZDNet found stolen account usernames and passwords selling for $3 on underground hacking forums. Disney’s streaming service costs $7 a month or $70 a year.
Despite warnings by security experts, users often reuse passwords at multiple services, meaning a breach at one opens the door for a hacker to gain access to the others.
Users can easily avoid this by using strong passwords that are unique for each service, said Troy Hunt, an Australian security researcher whose "Have I Been Pwned?" website alerts people when their identity information is stolen.
But Hunt said Disney should implement better security measures.
“The Disney situation appears to be yet another credential stuffing attack where hackers exploit a combination of customers reusing passwords and the service provider not providing sufficient defenses to stop it,” Hunt said in an email.
Paul Rohmeyer, a professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey, said he's surprised that streaming services haven't yet implemented better security such as multi-factor authentication.
With multi-factor authentication, users must enter a code sent as a text message or email when logging in from a new device. The code helps ensure that people using stolen passwords or guessing them can’t use a service without also having access to the legitimate user’s phone or email account.
Rohmeyer said services may be hesitant to implement tougher security because they don't want to be seen as more inconvenient than competitors.
