Binkley added to Re/Max Results team
GOSHEN — Jeffrey Binkley has joined RE/MAX Results Viruez Team.
Binkley was born and raised in the Goshen/Elkhart area and graduated from Concord High School. He previously was an instructor for three years at Star Martial Arts and volunteers at Ox Bow County Park.
Lipper supporting pediatric hospice
Elkhart — Lippert Components Inc. has partnered with the Casa Marta Foundation in Florence, Italy to support the construction of Casa Marta – Pediatric Hospice of the Tuscany Region. The company provided a donation of 50,000 euros along with volunteer hours to contribute to the production of the new house.
A company news release states, “The Casa Marta Pediatric Hospice aims to provide responses to the health care needs of children affected by chronic, complex and/or terminal pathologies by hosting them, together with their families, in a comfortable environment during a period of particular crisis in their lives.”
Bank makes donation to Ryan’s Place
GOSHEN — Centier Bank recently made a $1,500 donation to Ryan’s Place Children’s Grief Support Center. The nonprofit provides grief support to children, teens and families after the death of a loved one.
Erin Thompson, Development Coordinator at Ryan’s Place, said the donation will help the staff provide programs to grieving children.
