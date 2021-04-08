Barn Fest coming at the end of April
GOSHEN — The Barn at Meadow Brook will be the location of a Barn Fest April 30 and May 1.
The festival will be a vintage market, according to Kori Cripe, owner. There will be more than 60 local vendors selling antiques, boutique items, handmade goods, sweets more. This event will have food trucks and live music, as well. Admission will be free and parking will cost $6. The barn is located at 16263 C.R. 22, Goshen.
Prior to the festival on April 29, there will be a carry-out food fundraiser from Sugarella’s Food Truck to help Seed to Feed, a program of Church Community Services. Seed to Feed works to provide fresh, local produce and protein to those in need in Elkhart County. The carry-out will be from 5-7 p.m. The $20-per-meal tickets must be purchased ahead of time. $5 of each ticket will be donated to Seed to Feed to purchase garden tools and supplies for the organization’s Teen Growers internship. Tickets may be purchased by going to Meadow Brook Barn’s Facebook page.
$60M added to restart grant program
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb Wednedsday announced an expansion of the Indiana Small Business Restart Grant that will add $60 million to the program, tripling the total allocation, and allow small businesses to seek reimbursement for eligible expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021.
The program, which was first announced in May 2020, is designed to accelerate the speed of economic recovery by providing working capital to Indiana’s entrepreneurs and small business owners, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. stated in a press release. The state issued $34.5 million in grants through the first iteration of the program and is now adding another $60 million in federal dollars made available through the CARES Act and approved for allocation by the Indiana General Assembly.
Small businesses that meet the eligibility requirements can apply for reimbursement for payroll, which may be reimbursed up to 100%; and non-payroll expenses, such as insurance premiums, rent or mortgage payments, utilities, lease payments, food delivery software service payments and safety investments, which may be reimbursed up to 80%.
Reimbursements may be awarded up to $10,000 for each month, but may not exceed $50,000 over a 12-month period. Businesses that have already received Small Business Restart Grants, but have not reached the maximum reimbursements, may re-apply and submit new expenses (that have not already been reimbursed through the program) for reimbursement.
ELIGIBILITY
Registered Indiana businesses must:
• Have been established prior to Oct. 1, 2019;
• Be registered to operate in Indiana, except sole proprietors, and must be seeking reimbursement for expenses related to their Indiana operations;
• Be in good standing with the Indiana Department of Revenue or have a DOR-approved payment plan;
• Have had fewer than 100 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, 2019;
• Have been profitable in 2019 (determined by EBITDA) and have had less than $10 million (Gross Receipts or Sales) in revenue in 2019; and
• Demonstrate a monthly gross revenue loss of at least 30% compared to pre-COVID-19 revenues (average monthly revenue in 2019).
The application, along with additional details and instruction, is available at backontrack.in.gov.
