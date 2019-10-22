Lippert Components acquires Rodan Enterprises
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc. has acquired Rodan Enterprises LLC. Rodan manufactures SureShade products for recreational vehicles and other industries.
SureShade’s previous owners, Ronald and Danalyn Russikoff, and the SureShade team, will remain in place and join the Lippert family of companies, according to a release from Lippert.
SureShade, a designer and manufacturer of sunshade systems for the outdoor recreation industry in North America and Europe, holds a number of patents on its automated retractable shade systems, the release states. LCI stated the acquisition will increase efficiencies and broaden SureShade's sales impact through LCI’s extensive reach in Europe and the North American marine original equipment market and aftermarket. Danalyn Russikoff will continue to lead the SureShade sales team and assist LCI in expanding the company's global marine presence.
Barletta Pontoon Boats
adds Druckenmiller to staff
BRISTOL — Barletta Pontoon Boats has announced the hiring of Josiah Druckenmiller, who will assume the role of director of design and development.
Since the fall of 2006, Druckenmiller has been employed in creative design capacities with Bennington Marine, Charleston Corp. and Lexington Seating, a company news release states. Most recently, he was the lead designer and stylist for Bennington Marine, where he dealt with all conceptual and functional aspects of the customer experience while boating.
Reporting directly to Bill Fenech, president and co-owner of Barletta Pontoon Boats, Druckenmiller will have full reign and sole responsibility for Barletta’s product design and development. He will work closely with Fenech, and the production and engineering teams that are comprised of seasoned veterans from around the marine industry.
In addition to Druckenmiller’s hiring, Barletta has acquired a new space for research and development and product development activities. Barletta has also begun to move forward on plans for expansion at its 37-acre campus just north of Bristol.
ULEAD adds two
new board members
GOSHEN — ULEAD Inc. recently announced the addition of two new board members, Jacob Palcic and Kim Nguyen.
Palcic is an associate attorney at Yoder, Ainlay, Ulmer & Buckingham LLP in Goshen with a focus on litigation, governmental and corporate law, a release from ULEAD indicates. He received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and theology from the University of Notre Dame, and his law degree from Duke University.
After spending 18 years in public education, Nguyen joined the corporate world as director of talent and development for Wildman Business Group. Nguyen graduated from Grace College with a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in education and educational administration through Indiana Wesleyan University.
