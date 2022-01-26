Lake City Bank hires Darrin McLaughlin
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced that Darrin McLaughlin, has joined Lake City Bank as senior vice president, chief technology officer.
In this role, McLaughlin will lead all aspects of Lake City Bank’s technology and information systems, including executing the company’s vision for technology and ensuring that resources are aligned with the company’s business needs, according to information provide by Lake City Bank.
McLaughlin has 21 years’ experience in information technology leadership, eight of them in financial services.
“Darrin is a welcome addition to the Lake City Bank team,” said David M. Findlay, president and CEO. “His leadership experience incorporates a track record of innovation balanced with solid infrastructure and security management.”
McLaughlin earned a bachelor’s degree from San Diego State University and holds the Project Management Professional designation.
Lake City Bank is headquartered in Warsaw. For more information, visit lakecitybank.com.
Reservations being taken for luncheon
TOPEKA — The LaGrange County Chamber of Commerce is taking reservations for it Feb. 10 luncheon at Topeka Pizza, 118 S. Babcock St., Topeka.
Yoders’ pizza buffet with a salad bar, desserts and drinks will be served.
Member price is $12 and nonmember price is $17.
The speaker will be Amanda Zimmerman of SERVPRO of Steuben, Dekalb and LaGrange counties. The event is sponsored by DirectClinic.
Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and the luncheon will begin at noon.
The last day to register is Feb. 7.
Call the Chamber at 260-463-2443 for more information.
