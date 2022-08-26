Brock Grain promotes Thompson
MILFORD — Tauren Thompson has been promoted to product technical group manager for Brock Grain Systems.
Thompson’s responsibilities in his new position include managing the product technical group, supporting the Brock dealer network, and working with sales, customer support, engineering and dealers to improve Brock products, according to a news release.
A CTB employee since 2017, Thompson previously served as product specialist for Brock Grain Systems. During his tenure in that role, he served as a resource for the company’s customer service representatives and engineers as well as offered his expertise in the design and building of special orders. Thompson joined Brock with 10 years of experience as a service engineer and warranty manager in the agricultural machinery industry. He is a graduate of Purdue University, West Lafayette, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture systems management with a minor in agribusiness.
He is originally from Fort Wayne, and currently resides in Granger.
Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Brock Grain Systems is a global provider of grain storage, handling, conditioning and structural systems. Founded in 1957, Brock offers systems under the Brock and LeMar brands and operates facilities in Indiana, Iowa and Missouri.
Rebecca Shetler Fast named CAPS CEOELKHART — The Child and Parent Services Board of Directors recently announced that Rebecca Shetler Fast has been appointed as the next CEO of CAPS effective Sept. 12.
Shetler Fast was selected after an extensive search in partnership with Kittleman & Associates, an executive recruiting firm specializing in CEO searches for nonprofit organizations, according to a news release.
Throughout her career, Shetler Fast has been passionate about ensuring the safety and well being of children and families. In her current position as director of Elkhart County’s System of Care, the SOURCE at Oaklawn, she has collaborated with the CAPS team on initiatives including training a new group of frontline child abuse reporters and partnering with CAPS to develop the first in the nation Monique Burr Foundation Pre Kindergarten child safety curriculum, the release noted.
Among Rebecca’s many accomplishments during her tenure at the SOURCE, she developed Indiana’s first child safety and wellbeing dashboard and led a collaborative network of over 65 nonprofit, government, business and faith organizations in Elkhart County focusing on children’s mental health and wellbeing.
Kelly Baker joins TalentSource
Mishawaka — TalentSource recently announced that Kelly Baker has been promoted to recruiting director at the company.
Baker has a strong background as a talent acquisition leader at Biomet and was a former TalentSource client, according to a news release.
Baker holds both a bachelor’s degree and an MBA.
For more information, go online to https://talentsourcestaffing.com/.
Meijer announces heat-and-eat meals
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Meijer recently announced the launch of a new line of restaurant-style, single-serve Crafted Market by Meijer heat-and-eat meals, which are now available in the deli section of all Meijer stores.
“We have a long history of centering convenience and quality in our deli experience for our customers, so expanding our ready-to-heat options just makes sense,” Marlys Roberts, Meijer merchandising director of deli and bakery, said in a news release.
Customers looking for a quick meal solution for their post-shopping trip dinner or to have on-hand for later in the week when they don’t feel like cooking can now find 12 varieties of meals in the deli grab-and-go section of their local Meijer, the release notes, adding that the retailer expects 40% of its Crafted Market meals to be consumed the same day they’re purchased.
The new ready-to-heat options come in two lines: Crafted Market by Meijer and Crafted Market Signature by Meijer. The Crafted Market line offers classic, family favorites like blackened chicken mac and cheese, teriyaki chicken and meatloaf and mash, while the signature line offers more elevated meal options assembled in-store like chicken enchiladas, pesto grilled chicken with lemon thyme orzo and chicken asada. Each meal heats in 5 minutes or less.
For more information, go online to meijer.com.