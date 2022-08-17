Genesis Products to celebrate anniversary
GOSHEN — Genesis Products Inc., the largest privately-held components manufacturer of OEM laminated panels, wood components, and custom-moulded solutions, will celebrate its 20th Anniversary at the IWF Show in Atlanta, Booth BC935, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 23.
Business partners and the media are welcome to join a cocktail and appetizer event where CEO Jon Wenger will provide an update on the business, company milestones over the last 20 years and growing trends, according to a news release.
With approximately 1,200 employees, Genesis operates a total of nine plants in Elkhart County, Fort Wayne and Keysville, Virginia.
The company broke ground on Plant 10 in March of 2022, with completion expected by the end of the year. The addition of Plant 10 will greatly contribute to the company’s overall capacity.
To RSVP for the event, contact Maureen Murray via phone at 973-713-7367 or via email at precise2@optonline.net.
To learn more about Genesis Products go online to http://www.genesisproductsinc.com.
Barletta Pontoon president to retire
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minnesota — Winnebago Industries Inc. recently announced the planned retirement of Bill Fenech, president of Barletta Pontoon Boats, effective Aug. 26.
Fenech founded Barletta in 2017 with a focus on innovative products, superior quality and a relentless passion for customer satisfaction and quickly built the company into a significant presence in the popular pontoon boat market segment, according to a news release.
Barletta was acquired by Winnebago Industries in August of 2021, joining the family of premium RV and marine brands including Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Chris-Craft and Newmar.
Under Fenech’s leadership and with the strong contributions of the extended team and dealer partners, Barletta Pontoon Boats has continued to grow market share and aspires to be a top three pontoon brand in the U.S. in the future.
Fenech will be succeeded by Jeff Haradine, who is being promoted from his current role as vice president of sales.
Haradine has been a key member of the Barletta leadership team since the brand’s inception and has played an instrumental role in the tremendous growth of the business over the last five years, the release ntoes. He brings nearly two decades of business and marine experience as the former president and owner of WakeSide Marine in Elkhart, with previous roles in residential land development and homebuilding management.
Truma to sponsor EnviroFest
ELKHART — Truma North America is continuing its commitment to the environment and the Elkhart community as a proud sponsor of the 25th Annual EnviroFest.
The Elkhart Environmental Center puts on the region’s largest environmental festival every year to help promote sustainability and environmental education.
“The Elkhart Environmental Center does such an incredible job teaching members of our community about protecting our planet and our resources,” said Gerhard Hundsberger, CEO of Truma North America. “We are happy to support their mission and hope we can inspire others in the RV world to get involved as well.”
The 2022 EnviroFest will take place Saturday from 3 to 9 p.m. at Island Park in downtown Elkhart. The event will boast over 40 exhibitors and activities for the whole family, including live music, face painting, free canoe rides and a beer garden.
Truma is a premium solutions partner to the outdoor recreation community. The company started doing business in North America in 2013, establishing its headquarters in Elkhart.
For more information about Truma go online to www.truma.net.
Commonwealth Engineers win award
INDIANAPOLIS — PSMJ Resources recently announced that Commonwealth Engineers Inc. was named one of the Top-Performing Circle of Excellence Architecture and Engineering Firms for 2022.
Headquartered in Indianapolis, Commonwealth Engineers also has offices in Evansville, Fort Wayne, and Crown Point, as well as Bowling Green, Kentucky. Since 1974, Commonwealth has been committed to being the most comprehensive environmental engineering and consulting firm, according to a news release.
PSMJ’s exclusive Circle of Excellence designation highlights firms that demonstrate outstanding business achievement in the architecture and engineering industry.
PSMJ Resources Inc. is the world’s leading authority on the effective management of architecture, engineering and construction firms. Their Circle of Excellence recipients include 65 exceptional architecture and engineering firms who are successfully managed and demonstrate outstanding achievements in areas such as productivity, client satisfaction, staff growth and turnover.
The Circle of Excellence represents the top 20% of participants in PSMJ’s annual A/E Financial Performance Benchmark Survey, based on 13 key performance metrics.
For more information about Commonwealth Engineers, visit commonwealthengineers.com.