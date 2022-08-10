NIBCO Inc. promotes Boyer
ELKHART — NIBCO Inc. has announced the promotion of Sally Boyer to director of marketing communications.
In her new role, Boyer assumes the responsibilities for the NIBCO NIBwomen’s Conference and sales trainee program, according to a news release. She will report to Dawn Bloch, vice president of customer engagement.
Boyer joined NIBCO in 1986 as advertising coordinator. During her 35-year career at NIBCO, she held several positions of increasing responsibility including public relations manager; trade show manager; exhibits and print material manager; exhibits and public relations manager; manager of strategic communications; and manager of marketing communications.
Boyer has been a charter member of the American Supply Association Women in Industry since 2013, and a member of the ASPE Affiliate Advisory Committee since 2010. Previously, she served on the Communications Board of the Valve Manufacturer’s Association, was elected first vice chairwoman and served for 10 years on its Editorial Review Board. She was a charter member of the Green Mechanical Association and the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling-Contractors Association’s Get the Lead Out Plumbing Consortium and served on its Marketing/Finance Committee.
At NIBCO, she was recently recognized with the Alice A. Martin award, given to recognize women who demonstrate philanthropy, community service, mentorship, and support the development of other women.
Boyer holds a bachelor’s degree in English writing from St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame. She has completed executive management programs in finance, accounting and supervisory management from the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.
The Laurels earns five-star rating
GOSHEN — The Laurels of Goshen, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center operated by Laurel Health Care Company, has been recognized as a five-star performer in both quality measures and staffing by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in the most recent set of data released through its Five-Star Quality Rating System.
Skilled nursing facilities like The Laurels are regularly reviewed and rated by CMS via the Five-Star Quality Rating System, a tool designed to help consumers select and compare skilled nursing care centers, according to a news release.
The quality measures rating offers information about how well nursing homes are caring for residents’ physical and clinical needs, while the staffing rating measures registered nurse and total nurse hours per day, while also accounting for staff turnover over the past year. Nursing homes awarded five stars are considered to have much above average quality in each category.
The Laurels of Goshen, formerly known as Green House Village of Goshen, includes four 12-bed houses — Strawberry Fields, Blueberry Hill, Green Gables and Penny Lane — constructed under the “Green House Project” in 2017. Each house includes common living spaces and individualized delivery of care and services, which include long-term care, rehab/therapy and memory care.
Visit www.laurelsofgoshen.com for more information.
Ameriprise Financial promotes Null
MISHAWAKA — Steven Null was recently promoted to associate financial advisor with the practice of McCourt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.
In his new position, Null will be responsible for helping clients and their families reach their financial goals. Null graduated from Purdue University with a degree in finance. He has one year of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
McCourt & Associates provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with their clients. The company has served the Michiana area since 1990.
For more information, call 574-247-7777 or visit the Ameriprise office at 3340 Hickory Road, Mishawaka.
Additional information can be found by going online to ameriprise.com or https://www.ameripriseadvisors.com/steven.null/.