ASA Electronics
hires director
ELKHART — ASA Electronics has hired Rachel West as the marketing director for ASA Electronics after Monica Pletcher’s retirement.
In this role, West will manage the marketing team and handle strategic planning, digital marketing and brand management. She brings 12 years of combined education and experience in the RV industry.
“We are thrilled to have Rachel with us," said Brent Barrow, president of ASA Electronics. "Her leadership and drive for continued improvement are exactly what we were looking for in a marketing director. She’s a breath of fresh air.”
“I’m excited to work for a company with such a great reputation amongst its employees and partners,” West said. “ASA Electronics has an innovative product offering and a diverse customer base, providing our team with the opportunity to work with many different industries and audiences.”
MACOG group
to meet May 4
SOUTH BEND — The next MACOG Transportation Technical Advisory Committee meeting will be held at 9 a.m. May 4.
MACOG invites members of the public to join the meeting in person in the Transpo Board Room, 1401 S. Lafayette Blvd., South Bend, or live on YouTube using the following link: https://youtu.be/S41LiMwlXQI.
Public comments regarding items on the TTAC meeting agenda may be submitted in person or prior to the meeting via email to macogdir@macog.com. Please note “TTAC Agenda Comment” in the subject line.
Additionally, the meeting will be open to public comment during the live stream on YouTube using the chat feature.
Baker named
Maple Leaf VP
LEESBURG — Maple Leaf Farms recently announced the promotion of Kelly Baker to vice president of quality assurance and food safety, according to Co-President Scott Tucker.
In her new position, Baker will be responsible for overseeing the company’s quality assurance staff and food safety compliance programs.
“Kelly has been instrumental in developing Maple Leaf Farms’ best-in-class quality assurance and food safety compliance process controls to ensure we continue to provide the highest quality products for our customers,” Tucker said. “Her leadership has been key to our world class achievements through the British Retail Consortium food safety audit.”
Kelly began her career with Maple Leaf Farms in 2012. In her time with the company, she earned several promotions, most recently serving as director of quality assurance and food safety.
Prior to this, she served in leadership positions with McCormick, Proctor & Gamble, and Little Crow Foods developing quality assurance and food safety policies, procedures and compliance standards for these companies.
Godfrey Marine
to break ground
ELKHART — Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce will host a groundbreaking ceremony for Godfrey Marine at 8 a.m. May 10.
Godfrey Marine is located at 4500 Middlebury St., Elkhart. The ceremony will take place close to the pond at the main entrance.
TCU announces
new partnership
SOUTH BEND — Teachers Credit Union has announced a new partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, which has designated the credit union as an SBA Lender.
With its partnership with the SBA, TCU will be able to offer a broader selection of commercial loans to entrepreneurs and small business owners who want to start, grow or expand their businesses.
As an SBA lender, TCU will be able to increase its efficiency, creating better service for its members. A process that has historically taken weeks for each 7(a) loan will now be able to be accomplished in a day or two.
