Brock Grain promotes Jason Hoffman
MILFORD — Jason Hoffman has been promoted to product manager of structures for Brock Grain Systems.
Hoffman’s new responsibilities include driving continuous profitable growth of the grain structures product line. This involves conducting market research, gaining a deep understanding of customer needs and working closely with the sales team to develop strategic roadmaps that position Brock and its subsidiary, LeMar Industries, as market leaders.
A 15-year veteran of CTB Inc., Hoffman has previously held the positions of detailer, detailing manager and sales/customer service manager. He has additional experience in construction and design.
Hoffman earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology from Iowa State University. He is originally from Carroll, Iowa, and resides in Ankeny, Iowa.
Part of the CTB Inc. family of companies, Brock Grain Systems is a global provider of grain storage, handling, drying and conditioning and structural systems.
Founded in 1957, Brock offers systems under the Brock and LeMar brands. The company operates facilities in Indiana, Iowa and Missouri and features an extensive dealer network.
INOVA celebrates 80 years with tree-planting
ELKHART — With “oak” being the theme for 80th anniversaries, INOVA Federal has partnered with HartWood Tree Care to sponsor an oak tree-planting event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 7 at Clay Bottom Farm in Goshen.
In addition to oak being the theme for 80th anniversaries, oak trees are a keystone forest species, meaning they are crucial for habitat and food that it provides to wildlife. Oak trees also can have a difficult time reproducing because of other invasive species.
The oak trees planted at Clay Bottom Farm will be planted to replace trees that have been harvested by Hartwood Tree Care the year prior — an annual tradition to help restore to the environment what has been taken from it.
“We feel that it’s fitting that an 80-year anniversary is oak-themed,” said Kerie Sekal, vice president of marketing and member engagement for INOVA. “Like the Oak, INOVA’s roots run deep in our community, and we’re both here to serve.”
INOVA Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, financial cooperative headquartered in downtown Elkhart.
HartWood Tree Care is a certified Arborist located in Elkhart, and specializes in tree planting, tree cutting/trimming, tree management and tree pruning for both residential and commercial.
Clay Bottom Farm is an urban farm in Goshen with a goal of farming efficiently but also as gently on the earth as possible. Food grown on the farm is sold within 1.5 miles of the farm.
Julia Slattery hired by Interra
GOSHEN — Julia Slattery recently joined Interra Credit Union as the branch manager for Interra’s Dunlap office.
In her new role, Slattery will manage and guide the team at this location.
Slattery has over 13 years of experience in the financial industry and looks forward to sharing her expertise with Interra’s membership.
“Interra stays actively involved in the communities in which it serves,” Slattery said. “I love interacting with people and taking a balanced approach to exceed members’ expectations.”
Interra Credit Union, headquartered in Goshen, spans 18 counties in northern Indiana.
Truma Aventa featured by Forest River
ELKHART — Forest River No Boundaries has chosen the brand new Truma Aventa Eco rooftop air conditioner for the company’s new “Unplugged Package” specifically for its ability to cool the RV comfortably without shore power.
The Unplugged Package is an option on 19.8 No Boundaries units, according to Truma. It features a system of solar panels and lithium-ion batteries that power everything in the RV, including the air conditioner, microwave and refrigerator.
“Our Unplugged Package was designed to allow our NOBO family to camp with the comforts of home without plugging into shore power,” said Forest River Sales and Product Manager Cody Schade.
The “Unplugged” package will be available on 19.8 No Boundaries units beginning Summer 2022.
Interra promotes Nicole Lengerich
GOSHEN — Nicole Lengerich has been promoted to regional branch manager of Interra Credit Union.
In her new role, Lengerich will lead and oversee multiple branch managers and their teams at Interra.
“Nicole exhibits the leadership, drive and passion needed to succeed in this role,” said Liz Borntrager, vice president of retail operations at Interra.
With over 16 years of experience in the industry, Lengerich joined Interra in 2020. Most recently she served as the senior branch manager for Interra’s main office in Goshen.
“At Interra, we look at our members as a person, not a number,” Lengerich said. “Our goal is to support our members throughout their lifetime — anywhere from opening their first savings account and college education financing, to purchasing a new home or preparing for retirement, we’ve got you covered.”
Walmart to hold Wellness Day Saturday
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — This Saturday, Walmart is inviting its communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day, where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.
Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time Saturday. Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.
The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles.
Walmart is also supporting the American Heart Association’s efforts to educate and inspire customers to check their blood pressure through the “Reclaim Your Rhythm” campaign.
During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one location:
• Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations);
• Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, flu, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more;
• No-cost COVID-19 vaccines; and
• Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists.
Customers can find a free event near them by going online to Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
