Nuway Construction hires John Skopec
GOSHEN — Nuway Construction, a design-build general contractor in Goshen, has hired John Skopec as an architectural designer.
After a decade in the manufacturing industry, Skopec returned to architectural drafting, honing his computer-aided design expertise. He has experience in metal and steel fabrication, tool and die, injection molding, paint and ink production and paper manufacturing.
As part of Nuway’s Design Department, he will prepare construction documents, complete code reviews and fulfill other architectural duties.
When not at Nuway, he can be found working on vehicles, playing guitar and embarking on adventures with his son, Jonathan.
American Marketing Association to host luncheon
SOUTH BEND — Growing a business through marketing in today’s environment requires clear messaging and effectively telling one’s brand story.
That is the theme of an April 19 American Marketing Association luncheon to be held live at the Howard Park Event Center in South Bend and simulcast via Zoom for those who choose a virtual experience.
Presenting the program is Michael Chapin, a veteran StoryBrand certified guide who specializes in story-driven marketing. The title of the presentation is “Cashing in on Story: How Developing a Clear Message Builds Sustainable Growth.”
A graduate of Purdue University and MTS, Chapin is founder and CEO of Chapin Media in Chicago.
The presentation will be hybrid online via Zoom commencing with virtual networking at 11:30 a.m., followed by the formal program.
Deadline for registration is this Friday. Tickets for the live presentation are $25 for AMA members, $20 for students and $35 for non-members. The cost for remote participants is $10 for AMA members and students and $15 for non-members.
Event information and registration is available at https://amamichiana.org/events/04192022/.
Sumpter hired as Nuway foreman
GOSHEN — Nuway Construction, a design-build general contractor in Goshen, had hired Dominick Sumpter as a carpenter foreman.
In this position, he will oversee certain elements of each construction project, including but not limited to: door hanging, steel framing, drywall patching and more. Sumpter has years of experience in construction retail, cabinet design and remodeling.
When not at Nuway, he can be found helping friends and family with remodeling and carpentry projects or serving as a youth leader at his church.
Chamber announces awards program
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce has announced a new program to celebrate manufacturers who are treating their employees well — Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.
Hoosier companies can enroll through late July to find out if their business is one of the state’s top manufacturing employers. This initiative builds off the success of the Indiana Chamber’s popular Best Places to Work in Indiana awards, which began in 2006.
“With Indiana being the most manufacturing intensive state in the country, we want to focus on that industry and honor those employers who are going above and beyond to support their workers, which helps build strong communities,” said Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar. “Manufacturing workplaces must adhere to various safety and other regulations. This program is tailored to the manufacturing environment and we look forward to recognizing these honorees for all they do for their workers and to advance the state’s economy.”
For those manufacturers that make the list, the boost could improve morale and retention, as well as enhance recruitment efforts, Brinegar said.
Regardless of placement, all participating employers will receive a feedback report that contains the results of the employee survey. The report identifies the strengths and weaknesses of a workplace according to what those employees had to say. In turn, this information can be used to identify what opportunities exist to build a better workplace.
Visit www.indianachamber.com/bestmanufacturers for more information or to register to participate. The deadline is July 29.
Winners will be notified in October, and the final rankings will be announced at an awards event Dec. 14 in Indianapolis.
Powers receives certification
MISHAWAKA — Nicholas Powers, a financial adviser with McCourt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC in Mishawaka, has achieved the professional designation of Retirement Income Certified Professional through the American College of Financial Services.
Powers successfully completed the requirements that include course work and a series of examinations that cover retirement income planning, retirement risks, Social Security, annuity products, long-term care and health insurance.
Powers graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in business management. He has 10 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial.
For more information, contact Powers at 574-247-7777 or visit the Ameriprise office at 3340 Hickory Road, Mishawaka.
Lisa Collio joins RE/MAX team
GOSHEN — RE/MAX Results recently announced Lisa Collio has joined The Viruez Team’s Goshen office.
Lisa grew up as a missionary kid in Argentina, Venezuela and Chile and is fluent in Spanish. She graduated with honors from Bethel University. She is a pastor’s wife and has two children.
“I do not just sell you a house,” Collio said. “I help you navigate through the process of finding a home. I am passionate about providing excellent customer service with a smile.”
“Lisa is a terrific addition to The Viruez Team and the Goshen office,” added Todd Stock, owner of RE/MAX Results. “We are confident her business will flourish with RE/MAX Results as she takes advantage of the resources our company offers.”
Collio can be reached at 574-370-5410 or via email at lisacolliorealtor@gmail.com.
Abel Garcia joins RE/MAX team
GOSHEN — RE/MAX Results announced Abel Garcia has recently joined The Viruez Team’s Goshen office.
Garcia grew up in the city of Monterrey, Mexico. He studied public accounting and administration at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.
Since 2004, he has been involved in the radio industry as an announcer and manager in various stations in Mexico and the United States.
“Currently, I combine my passion for microphones with real estate, an industry that I have always been passionate about,” Garica said. “For that reason, I decided to start a career in this area and accept the invitation of joining The Viruez Team that gave me the opportunity to start this great challenge, and where I hope to achieve great things.”
“Abel is a fantastic addition to The Viruez Team and the Goshen office,” added Todd Stock, owner of RE/MAX Results. “We look forward to seeing his business grow with RE/MAX Results as he takes advantage of the resources our company offers.”
Garcia can be reached at 260-580-4761 or via email at abelgarciarealtor@gmail.com.
Nominations open for Manufacturing Excellence Awards
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Manufacturers Association has begun accepting nominations for its 2022 Manufacturing Excellence Awards.
The awards highlight Indiana companies and individuals for the outstanding work they do, exceptional contributions made to the industry, and their impact on the future of manufacturing in Indiana.
Nominees and winners will be recognized Oct. 19 at the IMA’s Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon, held at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis.
The awards are open to all manufacturers in Indiana. Anyone may nominate an individual/company active in Indiana’s manufacturing industry, and self-nominations are encouraged. Nominations close Sept. 5.
To nominate a company/individual, visit the IMA’s Manufacturing Excellence Awards web page at https://www.imaeventsite.com/2022-mfg-exc-awards.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact Charlene Hickey via email at chickey@indianamfg.com.
