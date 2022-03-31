Elkhart chamber issues award to DJ Construction
ELKHART — DJ Construction, 3414 Elkhart Road, Goshen, has received a Business Education Partnership Award from the Education/Career Development Council of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.
LaTasha Bosse of Beacon Health System nominated DJ Construction.
“Bob Schrock is now retired but he set a precedent for giving back,” she stated. “Bob is a mentor to young boys and men in the community. DJ Construction is very supportive of youth. One of their staff is a board member at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Elkhart County some of their staff are or have been mentors, and they financially support the program. In addition, DJ supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County and SPA Women’s Ministries. The company dedicates resources to giving back, and employees are encouraged to also live this motto. The community benefits from their generosity.”
Business professionals should stay strategized
GOSHEN — With a persistent increase in inflation, and the Federal Reserve voting to lift interest rates for the first time since 2018, the rate environment for 2022 is on the mind of many business professionals.
“We were already seeing a slight increase in rates prior to the Federal Reserve vote that took place on March 16,” stated Randy Lehman, regional vice president, Business Lending Manager at Interra Credit Union. “The Federal Reserve is working at an aggressive pace to slow inflation, through this approach, we can expect several more rate increases to occur this year.”
According to information from Interra, it’s important to stay up to date and educated on what’s taking place in the local economy. As businesses navigate through an increasing rate environment, here are two things to concentrate on today.
Know your business plan. Is your business needing new equipment? Are you running out of room in your building and need to expand or relocate? Knowing where your business is headed, allows you to make some adjustments, if necessary. For example, now may be the right time to purchase equipment you planned to do in the fourth quarter before rates go even higher.
“We encourage our business members to take advantage of the rates being offered right now before the fed instigates any additional increases,” Lehman said.
Talk to your financial partner. With professional education and training, your lender is here to assist you.
“Economic forecasters are predicting a shift in our economy,” stated Alan Hauger, Interra business lender. Business lenders provide financial guidance and support whether that be through the loan process or helping the business plan for the future. Use their resources in order to make sure your business stays on the right track.
Although these times may feel uncertain, it’s more important now than ever for businesses to know their strategy plan and stay educated on current economic trends, according to Interra. They should lean into and consult with their lender for any questions or concerns. Local community financial experts are meant to be a resource and provide sound advice and solutions for business owner’s during times such as these.
Lippert announces promotions
ELKHART — Lippert Components Inc., a supplier of components for original equipment manufacturers in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced recently that Greg Moeller has been promoted to vice president of Sales: Building Products, and Chad Novak has been promoted to vice president of Sales: Transportation Products.
“Both Greg and Chad have done an incredible job leading their teams through the challenges of the last two years,” stated Andrew Pocock, executive vice president of Building & Transportation Products. “They are great examples of servant leaders, embodying the Lippert culture and focusing on the development of our teams. We are excited for them to take on these new responsibilities and continue to lead us on an accelerated growth path for the future.”
Moeller has a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration, and he spent 12 years in management in the personal banking and mortgage industry before joining Lippert. He joined the Lippert team in 2013 as a sales manager and was later promoted to sales director of Building Products in 2016. In his new role, he will be leading the Building Product Sales team and will work closely with the Building Product Operations team to promote new growth and provide superior service to current customers.
Novak has a bachelor’s degree in management with a minor in communication, and he has been involved in the business field for the past 24 years — 15 of which have been spent in sales leadership roles. Before joining the Lippert team, he was the vice president of the Transportation Business Unit at Hickory Springs. He came to Lippert in January of 2018 and went through extensive operations training to become a business development manager and was later promoted to director of sales. In his new role, he will lead customer negotiations for long-term agreements, work on setting strategies for the Transportation Products Group Sales and Marketing teams, and will work with the Engineering and Operations teams to serve and deliver top-quality products and services to Lippert customers.
Thor hires Featherstone
ELKHART — Thor Industries Inc. recently announced the hiring of McKay Featherstone, currently Airstream’s vice president of Product Development and Engineering, as the company’s senior vice president of Global Innovation.
Josef Hjelmaker, who currently serves as the company’s chief innovation officer since September of 2020, has begun transitioning his duties to Featherstone.
“Josef joined us in the middle of the pandemic and we assigned him the very specific and difficult task of bringing our eMobility strategy to life, said Bob Martin, Thor Industries president and CEO. “The first step, from design to actual product in complicated vehicles like our electric RVs, is an incredibly challenging one. Josef fully met that challenge and delivered what is best in class electric RV designs to our industry, setting the standard on which our industry will build. He has been a great team member and will undoubtedly continue to have many successes in the space of innovation.”
“As we considered leadership of the next phase of our eMobility strategy which ultimately leads to industrialization, a sharp understanding of the importance of the RV customer experience and the challenges of delivering a viable go-to-market strategy for our electric RVs was essential,” said Todd Woelfer, Thor’s chief operating officer. “McKay has led innovation at Airstream for a number of years. In doing so, McKay has exhibited the skill set and awareness of the need to deliver products that maximize the user experience which is unmatched in our industry. We are excited to add McKay to our team at Thor and to have him lead our global innovation efforts.”
Featherstone will join the Thor team May 1.
Ivy Tech to host Public Safety Careers Summit
SOUTH BEND — Ivy Tech South Bend/Elkhart will be hosting a summit featuring current career openings with local public service organizations, as well as highlighting programs at Ivy Tech that can prepare students for these careers, from 3 to 6 p.m. April 7.
The event will take place at the Ivy Café at Ivy Tech Community College, South Bend Campus, 220 Dean Johnson Blvd., South Bend.
The criminal justice and paramedic science programs are currently relaunching their programs of study with new micro-certifications and certificates for existing public safety workers along with ushering a new era of technology utilizing the Axon Virtual Reality training system, brand new simulators, and later this year Axon Air, according to information provided by Ivy Tech.
Additionally, many local departments and organizations will be in attendance with information on hiring and recruiting. Community members are invited to attend as this event will include local organizations that have immediate hiring needs. Additionally, anyone who is interested in training for a career in public service is invited in order to learn more about obtaining certifications and degrees at Ivy Tech that can prepare them for high wage, in-demand jobs in the public service sector.
