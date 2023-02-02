Burkley to run for Nappanee Council

NAPPANEE — Charles (Charlie) Burkley has filed with the Elkhart County Election Board to be a Democratic candidate for Nappanee City Council, District 3.
This is the first time in 10 years that a Democrat is running for municipal office in Nappanee, thus triggering a municipal election in November, a news release stated.
Burkley is vice-chair of ACT Nappanee-Wakarusa, an organization of Democrat, progressive, and independent voters in the southwestern region of Elkhart County.
“It’s been far too long that there’s been a singular political opinion in this city,” Burkley in the release. “I am willing to shake things up a bit, take a seat at the currently-monopolized table, and bring a more modern view to my community.“
Burkley is a resident of Nappanee. Born in Elkhart County, he studied Marketing at I.U. in South Bend, as well as music, theater and Spanish at Marian university in Indianapolis.
“As a loan officer at American Mortgage and Financial Services in Goshen, he understands first-hand about housing issues in the area and the importance of well-paying jobs to help people achieve financial security as well as the American Dream that includes home ownership,” the release added. “His community service work includes sitting on the board of directors of Art House in Goshen.”
In November 2022, Burkley was a candidate for Locke Township Advisory Board. This was the first time that a Democrat ran for a township board position in Nappanee in more than 10 years.
Among those supporting Burkley‘s candidacy is Chad Crabtree, chairman of the Elkhart County Democratic Party.
“Local elections matter, and affect many aspects of our everyday lives,” Crabtree said. “Nappanee has long been controlled by one party with little to no checks and balances. The people of Nappanee need and should be offered a choice on the ballot this November.”