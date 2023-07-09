SHIPSHEWANA — Bull Fest returned to the Michiana Event Center for a two-day event that kicked off Friday and continued Saturday.
The event drew a sellout crowd of 3,500 people Saturday night to watch 32 bull riders from around the United States, and one from Australia, compete for the best time on a bucking bull.
Wakarusa native Dakota Warnken shared how he got into bull riding and what it means to represent his hometown on the circuit.
“I met somebody at the New Paris Speedway that rode bulls and I said put me on one,” Warnken said. “There’s not many of us from around this area who ride bulls, so it feels good to be one of them and put Wakarusa on the map. At first its a thrill and its just fun. I got my first bull when I was 17 in 2014. I started making money and I just wanted to make a career out of it, so that’s what I’m doing.”
As in any sport, there are risks of injuries. Warren has suffered two sustainable injuries — in 2017 he broke his neck and in 2019 broke his ankle, but since then has had only bumps and bruises.
Warnken spoke about his recovery.
“I wasn’t happy where my progress was,” he explained. “I wanted to be more and do more. I wasn’t ready to put it down and give it up yet. So I kept coming back and every time I came back I felt like I was better than before I got hurt, so it was more a drive like this is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
PBR Rodeo Entertainer Kyle Lamon shares what it is like being an entertainer on the circuit.
“My favorite town so far its this one, to be honest,” Lamon said. “Shipshewana, Indiana — one, it’s culturally awesome because in east Tennessee where I’m from there is not a lot of Amish people, so for me its really awesome to see horse and buggies. That’s cool. I wish I was able to drive stuff like that. The crowd had been phenomenal Friday night, so I hope Saturday will be the exact same.
“My biggest thing in life is positivity. I feel the world needs just a bit more positive. I think that’s what we’re missing and my job is to go out and put smiles on peoples faces that may be having a hard time at home. So spreading a little happiness it my favorite part.”
Prior to being an entertainer Lamon was a rider for six years, but after falling off a lot more than he rode he found his new calling.
Lamon shared an insight into his act.
“I think the difference in me is I am non-stop,” Lamon said. “I’m a person that wants to make sure that everyone is having a good time. I’m always in the crowd messing with somebody or playing with someone — getting someone to dance, so that makes me a little different from other people for sure, but there’s tons of great entertainers out there also that are doing the same thing, so that part works for sure.”
Walden Bucking Bulls breeder Shiloh Walden offered a word on what makes a good bull for the sport.
“The amount of kick, speed, and direction change, so when a bull turns back and spins either to the left or right does not matter,” Walden said. “Every time he jumps it is a change in direction, and that’s how we gage a good bull.”
Walden explains the training process for bulls in PBR.
“In the PBR, you can come down here and look at them all and all these bulls are calm,” Walden said. “When they’re young and at the house they get nervous pretty easily so we try to him into situations to where they understand its not as stressful as they are making it out to be. You cannot train a bull to buck — either he does or doesn’t do it. You can not make one. Only he decides how good he wants to be.”
PBR Bull Fighter Richard Ratley reflected on how he got his start.
“Well, I rode bulls for a couple of years, but I went to an event one time and I was the first bull rider out,” said Ratley. “I got bucked off and I asked what it would be like to fight one. They let me get in there and step around some, and I got on another one. Just being there for my buddies — being there to protect them.
“It’s an adrenaline rush. To allow them to make some money to get to the next event, there’s nothing better.”
Other riders took the time to share their thoughts as well.
“It feels really good actually,” Barry Fielder, Queensland, Australia said about being a rider. “This is where I want to be and bull riding is really awesome over here and there’s no other place I’d want to be. I’ve been around it all my life. I grew up on a cattle station. I just grew up doing it. I love it, there’s nothing else I want to do in my life.”
Rider Wyatt Rogers hails from Locust Grove, Oklahoma.
“I grew up in rodeo, my dad competed professionally in steer wrestling and team roping,” Rogers said. “When I was a little kid I’d sleep through all the other events and wake up for the bull riding. It is just what I was drawn to. The love of the sport and the camaraderie of the guys. Its a brotherhood here and doing what I love for my job, there’s nothing better in the world.”
For more information on the PBR Tour and future events at the MEC, visit https://pbr.com/ and https://www.michianaevents.com/.